Thousands celebrate at Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
The City of Le Mars is already getting into the Christmas spirit, even without the snow.
Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
TOTT - Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Bonita Davison joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss an upcoming Christmas tradition that's returning to Le Mars - the Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland at the Plymouth Co. Fairgrounds. The event happens from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3rd, 4th, 10th...
Onawa church holds community Thanksgiving dinner
ONAWA, Iowa — Since 2009 residents of Onawa have been meeting at the First Christian Church for a Thanksgiving community dinner. Burgess Health Center put on its 13th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday where members of the community could come in for a hot meal, thanks to Burgess Health Center in Onawa and its employees.
Coffee Shops and Cafes around Siouxland: Downtown Grounds
SHELDON, Iowa — Something is brewing in Siouxland. Siouxland News is highlighting local coffee shops and cafes across the tri-state. Walk through the front doors of Downtown Grounds in Sheldon, Iowa and you're met with the scents of fresh espresso. "We have a full coffee bar, you can pretty...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is taking over the Old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive. Dakota Supply Group is...
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
MercyMe ‘Always Only Jesus Tour’ stopping in Sioux City
MercyMe has announced that their spring "Always Only Jesus Tour" will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND
SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:. PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08. THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND...
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
Sioux Center's wastewater system needs updates
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center’s wastewater collection system is in need of updates to keep up with the community’s growth and to allow for continued expansion. Kris Swanson and Wes Boyer, wastewater engineers with Bolton & Menk, spoke about a half-hour with the Sioux Center City Council at its Nov. 7 sharing a master plan proposal for needed updates to the city’s wastewater system and the estimated dollar amounts needed to do such updates.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
Case of Bird Flu discovered in Dixon County flock
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the USDA has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock f laying birds in Dixon County, Nebraska. This brings the total number of cases of bird flu in Nebraska this year to 13. Officials...
Give yourself more time for your commute during winter weather
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With snow approaching, Sioux City Police are offering tips on keeping safe while driving in winter weather. Their main advice is to ensure all your lights, batteries and windshield wipers are working, and your tires are properly inflated. Police say our first snowfall earlier this month led to many crashes due to people speeding in poor driving conditions.
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
