Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
$1,975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 157 home sales in Onondaga County
157 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. The most expensive home sold was a 7-bedroom; 4-full, 2-half-bath mansion in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,975,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home, which sits on a 1.47-acre lot, last sold in 2021 for $1,850,000. (See photos of the home)
City of Syracuse asks to join NY’s fight against lawsuit seeking to halt I-81 construction
Syracuse, N.Y. – The city of Syracuse has asked to become involved in a lawsuit that is trying to block the reconstruction of I-81. The lawsuit is filed against the state. Syracuse wants to join the state to protect the city’s interests and directly fight the lawsuit. “Syracuse...
Longtime furniture retailer sets date to reopen in new Syracuse-area location
DeWitt, N.Y. – A well-known name in the furniture business, Ethan Allen, is returning to Central New York and opening its new location in DeWitt on Nov. 30. Ethan Allen will open its new showroom in the Marshall’s Plaza outparcel building alongside LensCrafters and Crumbl Cookies.
Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard
When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Dino Babers condemns SU trying to plant flag on Boston College’s turf: ‘We’re not gonna be doing that stuff’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — A bit of a scrap over Syracuse football waving its flag turned into a full-on brawl Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. After a few moments of players from both teams playing tug-of-war with SU’s flag, tensions quickly rose. Footage shows Boston College defensive edge Donovan Ezeiruaku threw the first punch, landing a hit on the left side of SU defensive lineman Kevon Darton’s helmet.
Person reportedly struck by stray bullet in Syracuse’s Skunk City, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly struck by a stray bullet Saturday in Syracuse’s Skunk City, 911 dispatchers said. The person was inside a house’s upstairs bedroom around 5:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Onondaga Street when a bullet punched through the building and hit the person in the upper body, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Two brothers give back to inner-city kids through arts program
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse arts program is giving inner-city children the chance to become artists. It was founded by two Jamesville-DeWitt brothers who went on to become artists in Los Angeles, California. The brothers wanted to do more than just pursue their own careers and make the world a better place.
