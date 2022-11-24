ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse woman, others lobby for changes in New York sentencing rules

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nyatwa Bullock is a Syracuse school board member and landlord, but she’s also lobbying and working to change New York state’s sentencing laws. The 29-year-old Syracuse woman is speaking at rallies and encouraging elected officials to vote for three bills to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, require reviews of long sentences and give people in prison more rehabilitative opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 157 home sales in Onondaga County

157 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. The most expensive home sold was a 7-bedroom; 4-full, 2-half-bath mansion in the Village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,975,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home, which sits on a 1.47-acre lot, last sold in 2021 for $1,850,000. (See photos of the home)
SKANEATELES, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard

When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Small business Saturday is a family affair at Walt’s HobbyTown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s always important to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and at Walt’s HobbyTown it’s a family affair that has been passed on for generations. “We have kids and our kids are coming in now,” Bruce Throne, owner of Walt’s HobbyTown said,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers condemns SU trying to plant flag on Boston College’s turf: ‘We’re not gonna be doing that stuff’

Chestnut Hill, Mass. — A bit of a scrap over Syracuse football waving its flag turned into a full-on brawl Saturday night at Alumni Stadium. After a few moments of players from both teams playing tug-of-war with SU’s flag, tensions quickly rose. Footage shows Boston College defensive edge Donovan Ezeiruaku threw the first punch, landing a hit on the left side of SU defensive lineman Kevon Darton’s helmet.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Person reportedly struck by stray bullet in Syracuse’s Skunk City, dispatchers say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly struck by a stray bullet Saturday in Syracuse’s Skunk City, 911 dispatchers said. The person was inside a house’s upstairs bedroom around 5:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Onondaga Street when a bullet punched through the building and hit the person in the upper body, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Two brothers give back to inner-city kids through arts program

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse arts program is giving inner-city children the chance to become artists. It was founded by two Jamesville-DeWitt brothers who went on to become artists in Los Angeles, California. The brothers wanted to do more than just pursue their own careers and make the world a better place.
SYRACUSE, NY

