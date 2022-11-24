ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, November 28

A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City reminds residents of procedures for snow emergencies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In preparation for winter weather involving snow, information is available on the Sioux City website at www.sioux-city.org/snow for residents to reference relating to parking, snow removal, ticketing, and towing. The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Morningside University adds women's wrestling

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has announced the addition of women's wrestling to its list of sports, with the first season of competition for the program slated for the 2023-24 season. "We are excited to add women's wrestling as the 13th women's sport to our athletic department," Athletic...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Ricardo Ballesteros

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his federal probation. Ricardo Ballesteros is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for the distribution of meth. Ballesteros is 38 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 26

Le Mars celebrates a Hometown Christmas today. Margaret Catton, speaking on the What Now program, says a host of activities take place this morning. There are several new events this season. And there’s plenty of things for kids and their parents to do. The day closes out with an...
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident

Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Give yourself more time for your commute during winter weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With snow approaching, Sioux City Police are offering tips on keeping safe while driving in winter weather. Their main advice is to ensure all your lights, batteries and windshield wipers are working, and your tires are properly inflated. Police say our first snowfall earlier this month led to many crashes due to people speeding in poor driving conditions.
SIOUX CITY, IA

