Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
siouxlandnews.com
New sidewalk or driveway in 2022? Why sand is a better option than ice melt this winter
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The city says if you got a new sidewalk or driveway this year, you need to take extra care this winter. They're advising when it comes to melting ice on your new pavement, don't use chemical de-icer this year, instead, just put down plain, untreated sand.
Thousands celebrate at Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
The City of Le Mars is already getting into the Christmas spirit, even without the snow.
kiwaradio.com
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year; Two Finalists From Sheldon, Sioux Center
Mitchellville, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. And two of the finalists were from our part of northwest Iowa. Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says that the Teacher...
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is taking over the Old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive. Dakota Supply Group is...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City reminds residents of procedures for snow emergencies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In preparation for winter weather involving snow, information is available on the Sioux City website at www.sioux-city.org/snow for residents to reference relating to parking, snow removal, ticketing, and towing. The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
kiwaradio.com
Brent & Dawn Prescott Take Top Honors In Jeep Parade During 2022 Christmas Parade Of Lights
Sheldon, Iowa — People lined the streets downtown in Sheldon Saturday night for Sheldon’s 3rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Temperatures in the lower 40’s when the parade began at 5:30 pm made for a beautiful evening for the event. Twenty-seven entries were decked out with Christmas...
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside University adds women's wrestling
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University has announced the addition of women's wrestling to its list of sports, with the first season of competition for the program slated for the 2023-24 season. "We are excited to add women's wrestling as the 13th women's sport to our athletic department," Athletic...
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City warns about use of deicers on new sidewalks, driveways
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is warning residents about the use of de-icers on newly installed sidewalks or driveways. The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota controls Mount Marty from start to finish for home victory
VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota men's basketball team defeated Mount Marty 97-58. The Coyotes move to 4-4 for the season. Mihai Carcoana led USD with 19 points, while Tasos Kamateros added 18 points and 6 rebounds.
nwestiowa.com
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Ricardo Ballesteros
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his federal probation. Ricardo Ballesteros is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on probation for the distribution of meth. Ballesteros is 38 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs...
Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small
Watch the video above to see how Black Friday shoppers described their experience.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 26
Le Mars celebrates a Hometown Christmas today. Margaret Catton, speaking on the What Now program, says a host of activities take place this morning. There are several new events this season. And there’s plenty of things for kids and their parents to do. The day closes out with an...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
siouxlandnews.com
Give yourself more time for your commute during winter weather
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With snow approaching, Sioux City Police are offering tips on keeping safe while driving in winter weather. Their main advice is to ensure all your lights, batteries and windshield wipers are working, and your tires are properly inflated. Police say our first snowfall earlier this month led to many crashes due to people speeding in poor driving conditions.
Woman dies after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
