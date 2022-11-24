Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
oc-breeze.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events
From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]
Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March 3rd
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
businesspartnermagazine.com
7 Important Reasons Why Buying a Real Estate Property in Westside LA can be a Good Deal
The westside region of Los Angeles is one of the most affluent areas in the United States. It has desirable schools, excellent transport facilities and a high quality of life. Therefore, buying a home or commercial property in Westside LA can be profitable if you are looking for an investment property. In addition, it has potential for growth due to its good mix of residential and commercial areas.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Gratitude and compassion go hand in paw in animal-hoarding cases
Last month, officials removed almost 40 cats from a hoarding situation at a small apartment, threatening to overwhelm the shelter, but Long Beach’s animal community came to the rescue. The post Gratitude and compassion go hand in paw in animal-hoarding cases appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport
Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
