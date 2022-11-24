ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events

From providing space for Bollywood dance classes and dog obedience training to movement and flow yoga, Lincoln Park—Long Beach’s oldest park—has seen some much-needed revitalization over the past few months. The post ‘It’s become a little community’: Work is underway to revitalize Lincoln Park with classes, events appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach

Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]

Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area

Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills

On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
businesspartnermagazine.com

7 Important Reasons Why Buying a Real Estate Property in Westside LA can be a Good Deal

The westside region of Los Angeles is one of the most affluent areas in the United States. It has desirable schools, excellent transport facilities and a high quality of life. Therefore, buying a home or commercial property in Westside LA can be profitable if you are looking for an investment property. In addition, it has potential for growth due to its good mix of residential and commercial areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA

