Visalia, CA

GV Wire

Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno

Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Feds Charge Fresno Inventor With Running $4.2M Ponzi Fraud

A Fresno man who wooed investors and wowed local media with claims of inventing a device to foil porch pirates was arrested Monday by FBI agents. Royce Newcomb, 60, faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He is charged with bilking investors and the government out of more than $4.2 million, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Royce Newcomb defrauded over $4M, arrested in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man is facing charges in connection with defrauding both investigators and the U.S. government out of more than $4.2 million, according to the federal Department of Justice. Court records state that Newcomb owned and operated “Strategic Innovations” that designed devices to stop package theft, prevent weather damage to packages, […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural

VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Mom Convicted of Heroin Trafficking Heads to Federal Lockup

Someone should nominate Eva Dolores Romero for Worst Mom of the Year. The 55-year-old Fresno resident received a sentence this month of 50 months in federal prison following her drug trafficking conviction. According to court documents, Romero conspired with her son and others to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin into Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA

