Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program wins statewide recognition
A local teacher pipeline program is gaining statewide recognition. The Fresno Rural Teacher Residency Program partners with aspiring educators at Fresno State and helps them work toward their teaching credentials.
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
Feds Charge Fresno Inventor With Running $4.2M Ponzi Fraud
A Fresno man who wooed investors and wowed local media with claims of inventing a device to foil porch pirates was arrested Monday by FBI agents. Royce Newcomb, 60, faces five counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He is charged with bilking investors and the government out of more than $4.2 million, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Why you won't be able to get a new 209 area code
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday. The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties. The...
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
DOJ: Royce Newcomb defrauded over $4M, arrested in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man is facing charges in connection with defrauding both investigators and the U.S. government out of more than $4.2 million, according to the federal Department of Justice. Court records state that Newcomb owned and operated “Strategic Innovations” that designed devices to stop package theft, prevent weather damage to packages, […]
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Downtown Kiwanians mark 100 years with new Visalia mural
VISALIA – With a new century came a new mural, as one of Visalia’s Kiwanis clubs celebrated its birthday with a gift that will be visible for all residents to enjoy. On Nov. 22, the Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club commemorated its 100th year anniversary by donating a mural that will be painted on the Visalia Senior Center exterior wall facing 310 N. Locust St. at the corner of Oak Avenue. The Downtown Visalia Kiwanis Club celebrated its century milestone at 210 Cafe, with guest speaker and local historian Terry Ommen giving a snapshot of the Kiwanis club’s history.
Local tribal members describe Native Sovereignty on this Native American Heritage Month
In recent years, Carly Burrough has taken action to preserve her culture. It is a way to ensure local Native Sovereignty continues to thrive.
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
Drivers Cited, Vehicles Impounded Following Illegal Street Racing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
Clovis man finds hidden treasure in antique shop worth thousands
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What started as a regular day for a Clovis historian antique shopping turned into so much more. An undiscovered treasure bought at a Clovis antique store for $20 dollars, may actually be worth thousands. We met Ron Sundquist Friday afternoon in Old Town Clovis, excited with a glistening object which looked […]
Fresno Mom Convicted of Heroin Trafficking Heads to Federal Lockup
Someone should nominate Eva Dolores Romero for Worst Mom of the Year. The 55-year-old Fresno resident received a sentence this month of 50 months in federal prison following her drug trafficking conviction. According to court documents, Romero conspired with her son and others to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin into Fresno...
Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine
On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
Fresno Man Pleads Guilty to Using a Stolen Identity to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Banks and the Federal Government
November 22, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Brian Stoffel, 38, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges for using a victim’s identity to steal money from the. victim’s bank accounts and get fraudulent loans in the victim’s name, U.S. Attorney Phillip...
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
‘Big Foot, The Hairy Man’ arrives at Eagle Mountain
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant carving called “Big Foot, The Hairy Man” is now in place at Eagle Mountain Casino. It was created by Bill Farmer, a self-employed woodworker and Tribal Member of the Tule River Tribe. The carving was erected on Nov. 22. Farmer says the piece was one of the largest projects […]
