Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
Police: Father charged after child shot, taken to Memphis fire station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a 3-year-old child was shot and taken to a local fire station. MPD investigators said officers were called to the Memphis Fire Department’s station in the 2200 block of E. Shelby Dr. about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. They said a young boy had been shot and was brought to the station by family members.
actionnews5.com
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
actionnews5.com
Police search for porch pirate in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are searching for a person accused of stealing packages off of a porch in an East Memphis neighborhood. Memphis Police Department responded to a theft on November 26, at 4:15 p.m. at a home on Shady Grove Road. Video surveillance showed a silver 4-door GM pickup...
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
Woman wants to know why driver is free months after deadly crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis wife and mother wants to know why no charges have been filed by police, two months after her husband and his brother were run over and killed by a driver in front of an East Memphis home. Katina Nunez’s husband Elvin was killed on a construction site on White Station Road […]
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced 55 years in deadly Haywood Co. double shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -A man has pleaded guilty to the charges in a deadly shooting that took place in Haywood County over two years ago. On August 24, 2020, investigators say a man and woman were found critically injured inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street early that morning.
12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death in Arkansas, sheriff says
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — An East Arkansas community is shaken up after two adults and a child were shot and killed while they were in bed. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s office said the victims were shot inside a house on Gore St. in Madison, Ark., just outside of Forrest City.
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said. MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis, Shelby Co. crews prepare for threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Tuesday being a First Alert Weather Day for the Mid-South, the city and county are making their preparations for severe weather. The severe storm threat for the Mid-South has the Shelby County Road Department ramping up its tree crews to service any part of the over 800 miles of roadway they cover.
actionnews5.com
St. Francis Co. Sheriff says Monday’s triple homicide will be solved
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A neighborhood is shaken in the Madison community, just outside of Forrest City in Eastern Arkansas, after neighbors woke to the news of three people being shot dead inside a home on Gore Street. Sheriff Bobby May said the mother of the homeowner called...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene. According to MPD, the driver remained at the...
Comments / 1