Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
classicchicagomagazine.com
A Cause for Sweetness
Once Thanksgiving Day ends, the spirit of the holidays starts to stir up the soul. All the winter commotions of icy winds and snow, conjures up a cozy and warm fireplace with a hot cup of coffee…and of course some warm freshly baked cookies. This helped setup a journey to find a bakery known for their cookies.
wgnradio.com
OTL #841: What happened at The Hideout?, Bourbon County Stout 2022
Mike Stephen talks to local journalist and Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield about his controversial article about the firing of a Hideout employee and then gets a preview of this year’s Goose Island Bourbon Co. Stout line from Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune. To subscribe to the OTL...
Chicagoan celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back’
A 100th birthday salute was held on Sunday for a Chicago woman on the city’s Far South Side. Chicago Police officers from the 5th District welcomed Virdell Parker inside Pullman’s House of Hope in celebration of Parker’s big day.
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season
Light up the Lake returns to Navy Pier with more than 600,000 holiday lights on display.
Soprano of ‘Too Hot to Handel’ thankful after nearly dying from COVID-19
For the first time in its 17-year run, “Too Hot to Handel,” the popular gospel, jazz and blues version of George Frideric Handel’s holiday classic, will run twice in one year in its digs at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. That means another reunion and more time together...
959theriver.com
Win Tickets to see Led Zeppelin 2!
Listen to the Drive at 5 with Mitch for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Led Zeppelin 2!. Catch this show at the House of Blues in Chicago at 8:30p on Friday, January 13th!
wgnradio.com
Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
ABC7 Chicago
'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
WSPY NEWS
She talks to the animals who answer back
Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant
The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings plunge as ‘Kia boys’ fuel a 185% increase in traditional auto thefts in Chicago
Chicago police are investigating two armed carjackings reported Sunday evening in Lakeview and the West Loop. But, hijacking reports in the city are down sharply from the two most recent Novembers, which were the second- and fourth-worst months for carjackings since at least 2001, as traditional motor vehicle thefts, fueled by the “Kia boy” craze, skyrocket.
Pop-up storefronts opening today on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for more places to shop during Small Business Saturday, the Far South Side Community Development Corporation is opening its pop-up storefronts. From now through May 15, ten local businesses will set up shop inside more than a dozen previously vacant storefronts. The shops include boutiques, cosmetics stores, and more. Doors open today at noon and stay open until 6 p.m. The pop-up shops is located near 115th and Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood.
