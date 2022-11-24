Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...

20 DAYS AGO