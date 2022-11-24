ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 1

Related
People

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'

Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos

Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo

Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
People

Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes

Emily Maynard Johnson's sixth baby, son Jones, was born with Down syndrome Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the sweet way her teenage daughter showed her support after the former Bachelorette welcomed her sixth baby. Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed son Jones West on Aug. 31, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Shortly after the delivery, the mom of six learned that Jones was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). While in the...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
People

Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

E! News

224K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy