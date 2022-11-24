Read full article on original website
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
Emily Maynard Johnson's Daughter Ricki Sent Her 47 Flowers to Represent Baby No. 6's Chromosomes
Emily Maynard Johnson's sixth baby, son Jones, was born with Down syndrome Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing the sweet way her teenage daughter showed her support after the former Bachelorette welcomed her sixth baby. Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed son Jones West on Aug. 31, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Shortly after the delivery, the mom of six learned that Jones was born with Down syndrome as well as a rare congenital colon abnormality that required surgery and a monthlong stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). While in the...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned. This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of...
People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. "I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.
Michelle Obama Talked About Gaining Weight And Said She Doesn't Care About Having "Michelle Obama Arms"
"I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Minimalist Engagement Band Was Inspired By Mother-In-Law Jackie’s “Swimming Ring”
As the poster girl for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s jewellery collection was decidedly unflashy. It makes sense, then, that when John F Kennedy Jr proposed to her in 1995, he opted for a pared-back engagement ring that was in keeping with the rest of her wardrobe. In fact,...
Meghan Markle Shares Daughter Lili's Latest Adorable Milestone
Meghan Markle opened up about life at home with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Archie and Lilibet. During a recent episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone. "Lili has just started walking," told her guest actress Pamela Adlon...
