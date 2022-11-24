Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
Darvin Ham took the blame after the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Monday.
Clayton News Daily
Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers to comeback win over Hawks
Joel Embiid returned after missing four games and scored 30 points, including all 11 of Philadelphia's points in the final four minutes, to lift the 76ers to a 104-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games. Embiid, who had been out...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | The Fyre Festival of Women’s Basketball
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe the images from the Las Vegas Invitational. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. What happens in Vegas shouldn’t happen again. College sports...
No. 17 Duke aims for resilience vs. No. 25 Ohio State
No. 25 Ohio State got exposed in a tournament game last week and learned lots from it. Now it’s a
