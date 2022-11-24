Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
wnky.com
Yuletide vibes hit Bowling Green as locals shop
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – With Thanksgiving over, some would say the holiday is really getting started. On a Friday afternoon with holiday cheer in the atmosphere, News 40 embarked on a journey to just have some good old conversation. If you want to have holiday talk, you need to...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with Bella! Miss Bella is the sweetest girl and loves to follow folks around to see what they’re up to. This Chatty Cathy loves speaking her mind and is currently looking for her forever home!
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
wnky.com
Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
wnky.com
Star made out of tornado debris sits atop 25-foot-tall SKyPAC tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story News 40 brought you before…a star made out of something special now sits on top of the 25-foot tree in front of SKyPAC. The brass and aluminum star is made out of debris from the tornado, recovered from a house on Magnolia Street.
wnky.com
Metcalfe County High School student in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
METCALFE CO., Ky.-You might have seen a familiar face on your screen during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…. Metcalfe County High School student Aidan Grindle was playing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Big Apple. He has had his eyes on the parade since 2018....
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
wnky.com
BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
wnky.com
Police respond to bank robbery on Campbell Lane; suspect at large
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is seeking a suspect in a bank robbery. BGPD says they received a call about a robbery in progress around 10:08 a.m. Monday morning at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police say a bank employee told them the person...
WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Several big-box retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Academy Sports + Outdoors Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy Belk CoolSprings Galleria Rivergate Mall Mall at Green Hills Stones River Murfreesboro Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Foot Locker Kohl’s Lowe’s Petco Publix REI Opry Mills Target Tractor Supply Ulta Walmart The post These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
wnky.com
Logan County burn ban lifted
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County judge-executive Logan Chick has lifted the county’s burn ban. As a result of improved weather conditions, Chick lifted the outdoor burn ban on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. An executive order states open burning is still prohibited within 150 feet of the...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Comments / 0