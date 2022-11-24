Read full article on original website
Related
China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets
With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing
Rishi Sunak news – live: PM says ‘golden era’ of China ties is over amid crackdown of protesters
Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s "golden era" of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a "systemic challenge to our values and interests”.The prime minister, however, stopped short of calling China a threat in his first major foreign policy speech, drawing backlash from Labour and Conservative MPs for “flip-flopping” on the rhetoric against the country.Mr Sunak warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.In the annual foreign policy address to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet...
Letters to the Editor
Please make the Trump train stop Donald Trump is again making noises on becoming our fearless leader. What are these people thinking? With all the criminal activities that he has been accused of? Many Republican people I know believe that because he was a millionaire that he was a brilliant business man and...
Comments / 0