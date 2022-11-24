Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather Today: Windy Conditions, Chance of Light Rain
You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County. Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
kusi.com
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
Forecasters Expect Nice Weather Conditions This Weekend Before Changes Begin
Santa Ana winds have mostly diminished, with only a few gusts around 30-35 mph through the Cajon Pass and in the mountains near the I-8 corridor, as the county braces for a change in weather. The first of two low-pressure systems will move through on Saturday, bringing increased humidity and...
Vegetation fire threatens commercial structures in Bay Ho
Firefighters responded to the scene of a vegetation fire in Bay Ho on Saturday, said Deputy Chief of San Diego Fire Brian Raines.
Shark swims next to surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines: video
Video footage from Sunday morning captured the moment a shark swam within feet to a pair of surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines.
KPBS
Prefabricated construction could lower housing prices in San Diego
A prefabricated house may look like most other modern homes, but the process to get there is rather different. “Prefabricated simply means that it's built in a factory off-site. People sometimes confuse the terminology — modular is a term we use in the industry, it's built in sections in a factory (and) delivered to the site for assembly,” Todd Kesseler said.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued November 27 at 1:28PM PST until November 29 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Highest winds expected on the desert mountain slopes. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County. Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San. Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN…From...
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County
Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.
eccalifornian.com
CALTRANS plans minor commuter disruption during rehab
The California Department of Transportation has embarked on its Interstate 8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project that may impact commuters in East County. Projected to be completed by Summer 2023, the project will extend the service of several bridges by replacing aged pavement, installing concrete railings, sign replacements, landscaping enhancements, and other road-enhancing features.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans who stay on the I-5
We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
One killed in East County crash on SR-78
One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews
Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
