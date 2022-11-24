ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather Today: Windy Conditions, Chance of Light Rain

You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County. Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Prefabricated construction could lower housing prices in San Diego

A prefabricated house may look like most other modern homes, but the process to get there is rather different. “Prefabricated simply means that it's built in a factory off-site. People sometimes confuse the terminology — modular is a term we use in the industry, it's built in sections in a factory (and) delivered to the site for assembly,” Todd Kesseler said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

CALTRANS plans minor commuter disruption during rehab

The California Department of Transportation has embarked on its Interstate 8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project that may impact commuters in East County. Projected to be completed by Summer 2023, the project will extend the service of several bridges by replacing aged pavement, installing concrete railings, sign replacements, landscaping enhancements, and other road-enhancing features.
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans who stay on the I-5

We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

