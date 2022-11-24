ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal

Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Lakers have finally found a winning formula

Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pacers Rookie Is Talking The Talk

The 11-8 Indiana Pacers will face off against the 7-11 Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night and it promises to be a big game. It comes after the Pacers have won six of their last eight and the Lakers have won five of their last six. It will also be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Timberwolves' twin tower problem

The early returns on the Rudy Gobert trade for the Minnesota Timberwolves are unequivocally discouraging. Sure, it is too early to reach a verdict on the trade: moving five first-round draft picks, a pick swap, and four players (three of whom were important contributors to the Wolves’ 2021-22 campaign, one of their best since Kevin Garnett left 15 years ago) is not something you do to experience glory in November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green laughs at Rudy Gobert during game

Draymond Green’s hatred for Rudy Gobert continues to burn with the intensity of a thousand suns. The Golden State Warriors star Green went viral for a disrespectful moment on his Minnesota Timberwolves counterpart Gobert during Sunday’s game. Courtside video caught Green, in the middle of a Golden State...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs (143-138) for the second consecutive game. They had played back-to-back nights in San Antonio, and the two wins for the Lakers were their first victories on the road of the 2022-23 season (2-6 in eight games outside of Los Angeles).
LOS ANGELES, CA

