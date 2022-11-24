ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Vatican court hears cardinal's secretly taped phone call with pope

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxCCa_0jMjw4Zc00

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A court at a Vatican corruption trial on Thursday heard a secretly recorded telephone call between the main defendant, embattled Cardinal Angelo Becciu, and Pope Francis.

The recording was made without the pope’s knowledge by someone in a room with Becciu in July 2021, shortly before the trial began and while the pope was still recovering from major intestinal surgery, the court was told.

Reporters were asked to leave the room while the tape was played but lawyers who heard it said Becciu asked the pope to confirm that the pontiff had authorised a payment to help release a nun who had been kidnapped in Africa.

The lawyers said that on the call pope seemed perplexed and confused by why Becciu was calling and that the pontiff repeatedly asked the cardinal to send him a written note about what he wanted.

In 2018, Becciu, then the third most powerful person in the Vatican, hired co-defendant Cecilia Marogna, a self-styled security analyst, to free a Columbian nun who was kidnapped in Mali by an al Qaeda-linked group.

Marogna, 44, received 575,000 euros ($598,630) from the Secretariat of State, the Vatican’s most important department, in 2018 to 2019 when Becciu was working there. The money was sent to a company she had set up in Slovenia and she received some in cash, the court has been told.

The police discovered Marogna had spent much of the money for personal use, including luxury brand clothing and visits to health spas.

She is charged with embezzlement and Becciu is changed with embezzlement, corruption, and abuse of office. They, like the other eight defendants, have denied all wrongdoing.

The chief prosecutor at the trial, Alessandro Diddi, told reporters on Thursday that he had begun a new tangent of his investigation in which he suspects Becciu of criminal conspiracy. He said he deposited the details with the court.

Becciu’s lawyers said in a statement they were not aware of any new accusations. The statement did not comment on the secretly recorded phone call.

A year before the trial started, Francis fired Becciu on suspicion of nepotism. Becciu denies doing anything to help his family financially.

On Thursday Becciu faced his main accuser, his former top aide Monsignor Alberto Perlasca. He told the court how he was ordered to make payments he considered unusual.

He said he sent 100,000 euros to a charity in Sardinia, not knowing at the time that it was linked to Becciu’s family.

Becciu has said the charity helped create jobs in a poor area.

The trial revolves around the purchase of a building in London by the Secretariat of State. The 10 defendants include former Vatican employees and Italian middle men who the prosecution says extorted the Vatican.

($1 = 0.9605 euro)

Comments / 362

Robert Henson
4d ago

The thing about organized religion and government is that there will always be corrupt individuals involved just like in everyday life.

Reply(51)
79
Camie Daigle
4d ago

I left Catholic Church along time ago bc I do not follow the messenger! I follow the Message!! These so called priest and Vatican especially the pope are Nothing but con artist !! Thinking they know what a person every person is an isn’t following Gods word bc it does not line with what they say meaning if you don’t listen to them an how they believe the message is than your wrong an you are sinning! No thank you ! I speck an pray everyday with the Lord! My relationship with him is none of any person claiming to be a priest or preacher !

Reply(66)
68
No one
3d ago

Everything is being revealed! The wicked will be exposed! And published accordingly for their crimes against humanity. Count on it.

Reply(1)
16
Related
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
104.1 WIKY

Former Pope Benedict to mount legal defense over abuse cover-up accusation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Pope Benedict XVI plans to defend himself in a civil lawsuit lodged at a German court by a man who accuses him of helping to cover up historical abuse, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday. In the latest twist in a long-running scandal engulfing the...
TheDailyBeast

Former Auditor Says He Uncovered Vatican ‘Viper’s Nest’ and Got Framed for It

ROME—The man hired to clean up the Vatican’s messy banking debacle in 2015 says he was threatened and robbed and forced to resign. Libero Milone, the former CEO of Deloitte in Italy, was handpicked by Pope Francis to sift through years of murky book work to try to bring the Vatican Bank into compliance with international norms on money laundering. But he was forced out in 2017 amid allegations he was spying on clerics, a claim he denies. Milone and his assistant have now filed a $9.25 million lawsuit against the Vatican, saying they were falsely investigated, stolen from, and...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Associated Press

Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican’s international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office. A Vatican statement said the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or...
The Independent

Three children taken by father to Libya in ‘blatant abduction’, says judge

A High Court judge has raised concern about three children “clandestinely” taken to Libya by their Libyan father.Mr Justice Peel said Khalid Aljehani, nine, and his sisters, Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, have been wrongly removed from the care of their mother Dawn Daley, 44, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, by Fares Aljehani.He said the youngsters have been, “on the face of it”, victims of a “blatant abduction”.The children, who left Britain in July, are at the centre of private litigation in the Family Division of the High Court in London.But judges involved have decided that restrictions – barring the children from...
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy