Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95

A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jury deliberations begin in trial for woman charged in crash that killed Needham teens

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial for a woman who faces charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham crash that killed two Needham High School students: Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17.
NEEDHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Officials ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Foxborough

Officials have identified a pedestrian who was stuck and killed by a car in Foxborough Saturday. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough. Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

Teenager stabbed at MBTA station Saturday night

An 18-year-old was stabbed outside of a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority station late Saturday night, authorities say. The stabbing occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday night during an altercation on the stairs outside of the Franklin Street entrance to Downtown Crossing Station, NECN reported. The victim was found with multiple...
CBS Boston

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier

Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two Mass. men charged with driving over 100 MPH in N.H.

Two Massachusetts men were arrested in separate incidents by the same New Hampshire State Police officer Sunday morning for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The first man, Lionel DeSilva, 47, of Merrimack, was stopped by Trooper Zach Bilotta after driving at 100 miles...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges

BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday

A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

