Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
capecod.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
22-year-old Fall River man killed in Westport crash on Thanksgiving
A 22-year-old Fall River man was killed in a Westport single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Holdjer Decarvalho, 22, of Fall River, was identified by the District Attorney’s office as the man who died in the crash. Early Thanksgiving morning at...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
N.H. police collide with 79-year-old wrong-way Mass. driver on I-95
A cruiser barricade and emergency lighting weren’t enough to bring a Massachusetts driver going the wrong way on Interstate 95 south in New Hampshire to a halt early Monday morning. Instead, a New Hampshire state trooper resorted to cautiously colliding with the wrong-way driver to potentially prevent them from crashing head-on with other operators.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
Motorcyclist taken to hospital via helicopter after Lakeville crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via helicopter Monday following a crash with another vehicle on Route 44 in Lakeville, according to Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins. First responders found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries after receiving reports of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle near...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for woman charged in crash that killed Needham teens
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial for a woman who faces charges in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was indicted for manslaughter and negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham crash that killed two Needham High School students: Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17.
Dorchester man shot, suffers serious injury over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
In the middle of the night on Sunday, a Dorchester man came to the parking lot of the neighborhood’s police station with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Lindsey street, the Boston police department told MassLive. The man was transported...
Officials ID victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Foxborough
Officials have identified a pedestrian who was stuck and killed by a car in Foxborough Saturday. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough. Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at...
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
newbedfordguide.com
“Move over” violation results in firearm, OUI charges by Massachusetts State Police
“Trooper Guerrera from the Narcotics Section, was commuting home from a paid detail in Troop A when she conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-93 South in Quincy after observing multiple violations. Sergeant Best from the Gaming Enforcement Unit, was commuting home from his regular duty assignment and backed her...
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Teenager stabbed at MBTA station Saturday night
An 18-year-old was stabbed outside of a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority station late Saturday night, authorities say. The stabbing occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday night during an altercation on the stairs outside of the Franklin Street entrance to Downtown Crossing Station, NECN reported. The victim was found with multiple...
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
Two Mass. men charged with driving over 100 MPH in N.H.
Two Massachusetts men were arrested in separate incidents by the same New Hampshire State Police officer Sunday morning for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The first man, Lionel DeSilva, 47, of Merrimack, was stopped by Trooper Zach Bilotta after driving at 100 miles...
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday
A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
