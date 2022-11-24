Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump ignored advisers’ pleas to condemn Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago Kanye West meeting
Leading Republicans have declined to criticise Donald Trump directly after he confirmed meeting at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the US’s most notorious white supremacist activists.The former president has sharply criticised Mr West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, in which the disgraced artist apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the...
Rishi Sunak news – live: PM says ‘golden era’ of China ties is over amid crackdown of protesters
Rishi Sunak declared that the UK’s "golden era" of ties with China was over as he described Beijing’s move “towards even greater authoritarianism” as a "systemic challenge to our values and interests”.The prime minister, however, stopped short of calling China a threat in his first major foreign policy speech, drawing backlash from Labour and Conservative MPs for “flip-flopping” on the rhetoric against the country.Mr Sunak warned against “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” on China, and insisted he would continue to employ “diplomacy and engagement” in his dealings with the Communist-run state.In the annual foreign policy address to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet...
China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets
With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing
Comments / 0