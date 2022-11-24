The Pittsburgh Steelers held off a big second-half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure a 24-17 win on Monday night.The Steelers all but shut down the Colts in the first half, holding them to zero yards in the first quarter and sitting on a 16-3 lead at half-time after Najee Harris’ six-yard touchdown run and three field goals from Matthew Wright.It all changed in the third quarter as the Colts, playing their third game under interim coach Jeff Saturday, came alive.First Jonathan Taylor ran in a touchdown four plays after an 89-yard kick-off return from Dallis Flowers, then Matt...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO