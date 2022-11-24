ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golobos.com

Morris Udeze Named Mountain West Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Morris Udeze was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Udeze was honored after earning Lobo Classic MVP honors, leading the Lobos to victories over Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado to capture the title. For...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football Coach

Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football …. Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football Coach. Lobos’ Morris Udeze is MW Men’s Basketball Player …. Lobos' Morris Udeze is MW Men's Basketball Player of the Week. New BCSO appointees announced. Man dies after car he’s working...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Albuquerque, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Reus Leads Lobos Past Lions

COMMERCE, Texas— Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Paula Reus that included 10 in the fourth quarter, as New Mexico defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 78-71 on Saturday afternoon. LaTora Duff and Viané Cumber each totaled 15 points with Shaiquel McGruder adding 10 points, with a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
losalamosreporter.com

Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande

The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
