golobos.com
Morris Udeze Named Mountain West Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Morris Udeze was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Udeze was honored after earning Lobo Classic MVP honors, leading the Lobos to victories over Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado to capture the title. For...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
New Mexico State scores 5th win of season with road victory over Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KTSM) – New Mexico State earned its biggest win of the Jerry Kill era after they played their way to a 49-14 victory over Liberty at Williams Stadium on Saturday. The Aggies’ play on both sides of the ball is what led them to their dominant win. “I am very happy for our […]
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
New Mexico State beats San Diego 90-77 in first game since deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTSM) – In its first game since forward Mike Peake was involved in a deadly shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico State beat San Diego 90-77 in its first game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic on Friday night. The Aggies got 25 points and eight assists from Xavier Pinson as five players […]
KRQE News 13
Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football Coach
Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football …. Shaun Gehres steps down as Abq. Academy Football Coach. Lobos’ Morris Udeze is MW Men’s Basketball Player …. Lobos' Morris Udeze is MW Men's Basketball Player of the Week. New BCSO appointees announced. Man dies after car he’s working...
Albuquerque, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
golobos.com
Reus Leads Lobos Past Lions
COMMERCE, Texas— Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by 18 points from Paula Reus that included 10 in the fourth quarter, as New Mexico defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 78-71 on Saturday afternoon. LaTora Duff and Viané Cumber each totaled 15 points with Shaiquel McGruder adding 10 points, with a...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
kunm.org
FRI: Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers, APS to try new grading program, + More
Caregiver shortage next target for NM lawmakers - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to address the critical shortage of caregivers that give therapy and other services to New Mexicans with developmental disabilities. As the Albuquerque Journal...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 25 – Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 25 – December 1. Nov. 25 – Light of Enchantment – Kick off your Holiday season by taking a ride through the lights at Sandia Speed Way. Opening day is Nov.25 and will go through December 31. The times are from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. General Admission is per car (1 car) $49.95.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Sandia National Labs expresses EV chargers concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As more car makers move towards electric models, Sandia National Labs (SNL) is voicing some cyber-security concerns when it comes to charging these vehicles. “We identified several different areas where there were potential risks,” said Jay Johnson, a cyber-security researcher for SNL. According to Sandia National Labs, more than 667,000 electric cars […]
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande
The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be a cultural gathering turned into a nightmare for one native family, who had priceless items stolen from them. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a pow-wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck this morning, […]
One injured following stabbing in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a stabbing near Central and San Pedro. Once officers got to the scene, they found man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is in stable condition. No other information has been released […]
Albuquerque developer expresses frustrations after second fire this month
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who work, live or go to school near the former fraternity house on UNM’s campus say the abandoned building has become a hotspot for crime after two fires broke out earlier this month. Now the developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they’ve had enough. “I can only do so much as […]
