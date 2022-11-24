Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
Cardano [ADA] now has $7 million in native tokens, but…
The Cardano blockchain has already passed a significant milestone with seven million native tokens. Data from the pool.pm showed that 7,055,456 native assets have now been created on the Cardano blockchain using 65,652 different minting policies. The blockchain reached the six million native asset milestone in September. In terms of...
Protocols on Ethereum witness high activity, but what does it mean for ETH
Protocols and Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum continue to improve. However, Ethereum’s state declines as network growth and velocity go down. Ethereum is still in the process of recovering from its post-Merge blues, meanwhile, protocols on the Ethereum network witnessed growth. According to crypto analytics firm Messari, Graph Protocol, a query network protocol for Ethereum, made massive strides in terms of activity.
Axie Infinity’s network growth spread declines across its ecosystem- Here’s why
Axie Infinity’s network growth has continually decreased, with almost no indications of revival. Interest in the token across the ecosystem was at an all-time low per its on-chain data. Axie Infinity’s [AXS] network growth portrayed worrying signals as it fell massively. According to Santiment, AXS’s network growth was 113...
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
Binance Coin [BNB] open interest surges, funding rate declines; still…
BNB’s open interest increased as traders turned to the coin for potential profits. The funding rate declined across all exchanges as BNB risked a price reversal from away from the weekly greens registered. Binance Coin [BNB] enjoyed some undivided attention from traders as its open interest surged following a...
Weekend sees low BTC volatility; 2 important levels remain unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin managed to recover and climb back above the $16.2k level. However, there was no promise of an imminent bullish move. Bitcoin faces strong resistance at the $17k mark,...
XRP has a bullish market structure but here is what buyers should watch out for
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The fair value gap to the north could be a place where sellers remain dominant. The social metrics of XRP saw a huge surge recently. LunarCrush reported social engagements...
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you HODL SFM?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As previously noted, since entering the markets in early 2021, the SafeMoon price has increased by more than 140,00%. This emphasizes the coin’s tremendous momentum.
Chainlink: Assessing LINK’s behind-the-curtain scenario amid its recent rally
Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve service garners attention after the FTX debacle. Weighted sentiment and social mentions witness growth, however new addresses continue to decline. With the collapse of FTX, the mistrust in crypto exchanges continues to grow. This is why more and more exchanges are adopting Chainlink’s Proof of...
TRON’s latest announcement leads to an uptick; however, dApps…
TRON’s social mentions go up, however, the sentiment around TRON remains negative. Justin Sun, in a tweet posted on 25 November, announced that TRON [TRX] will collaborate with BNB soon. In lieu of this, TRON’s social mentions witnessed a massive uptick. According to data provided by LunarCrush, a...
1inch’s latest offering targets greater security; can it pacify troubled investors
1inch, a leading cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, released the Rabbithole tool on 25 November, aimed at protecting users against sandwich attacks. Rabbithole allows users to send transactions to Ethereum [ETH] nodes directly, bypassing the mempool. Users must change the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint in their crypto wallet to use it....
Dogecoin: Here’s how another 25% charge skyward could be the next move
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin retained its bullish structure but was at an important lower timeframe area. A DOGE drop below $0.09 could signal further losses were likely. Dogecoin has a habit of...
Lido Finance TVL’s supremacy and everything you need to know about LDO
Lido Finance TVL has remained in the second position despite the fall of the overall DeFi protocol. The price action showed that buying and selling momentum was in contention for relevance. Lido Finance’s [LDO] Total Value Locked [TVL] has kept the liquid staking protocol among the top DeFi ecosystems. This...
Solana’s volatility increased by 259% over a month, but here’s the catch
Public perception of Solana continues to be negative. Despite the negative reception, the platform’s NFTs show improvements. Solana [SOL] has been on the receiving end of criticism over the last year, owing to its network outages and exposure to Alameda Research. The growing negative perception of Solana could thus drastically affect the development of its native token, SOL.
Will Polkadot be the hidden gem of this bear market? Metrics reveal…
The social engagement metric of Polkadot increased. The number of active addresses too registered a spike, however, DOT’s volume went down. Despite the FUD surrounding the crypto market, DOT’s prices grew markedly over the last week. This could be attributed to either the interest generated by Polkadot through its nomination pools or the increasing level of work done to improve its users’ security.
Reasons LINK short and long-term holders won’t see eye-to-eye this quarter
LINK could break through support at $6.755 on a price correction. Chainlink [LINK] was one of the altcoins to rally mid-week after BTC regained the $16K level. Interestingly, LINK lost the $6.725 mark when BTC lost the $16.41K mark. Although both did witness some recovery later. In other news, LINK seems to be approaching its Chainlink Staking v0.1, set for 6 December.
Uniswap shows accumulation, but here’s what holders can expect next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Uniswap shifted its market structure to bearish on the recent plunge. A bearish order block could further oppose attempts at recovery. Uniswap saw sharp bearish price movements in August...
Binance releases its Proof-of-Reserve, but not without criticism from…
However, its Merkle Tree mechanism has been met with criticism. In the wake of the FTX‘s collapse, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, issued a clarion call where he urged exchanges to demonstrate their reserves. After most CEXes followed his direction, Binance released its Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) mechanism on 25 November. Two weeks after the exchange said it would publish a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Funds, it did so.
US-based crypto exchange BITFRONT announces closure
BITFRONT, the crypto exchange based out of Palo Alto, California, has announced that it will cease all operations towards the end of the year. The exchange was initially launched as BITBOX in Singapore back in 2018, before rebranding and moving its headquarters to the United States in 2020. BITFRONT to...
