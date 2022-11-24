Last minute shoppers pack stores to find must-haves for Thanksgiving dinner

Hundreds of people are thankful for one of the few stores open this Thanksgiving holiday.

All of them were shopping for the must-haves for the dinner table and more.

When the going gets tough, some things fall to the wayside.

“Everybody had to go to work, it’s kind of life that stopped us,” said Rey Scott.

For Rey Scott and his sister, Nylasha, shopping was truly last minute.

“We’re here now, we're going to get this all set and ready,” said Scott.

They were in good company at the Discount Drug Mart on Fulton Road where parking was at a premium.

“Today is Thanksgiving dinner and football and beer,” said Peter Robertson.

There wasn’t a mad dash to the store shelves, though it most certainly was busy.

But in a cool and calm way.

“Everything’s cooking now while I’m out grabbing the little things,” said Demetrius Scott.

In the first four hours, more than 500 customers passed through the registers which is double what the manager says they see on a regular day.

Some people were coming in for that one thing they may have forgotten but then left with their arms full.

“I worked all week and I just got off last night at 1:30 in the morning,” said Demetrius Scott.

For Rey and Nylasha Scott, it’s a full shopping cart as they quickly realized their work was far from over.

“We’ve got a lot of food to make,” said Rey Scott.

"Some greens, macaroni, deviled eggs,” said Nylasha Scott.

They expected to eat around 8 p.m. once the food was done and all the guests had arrived.

“There’s not a lot of us so I’ve got to cook for them. My brothers can’t cook it’s just going to be me so he’s a liar he’s not going to be doing anything. He might take the turkey out of the oven,” said Nylasha.

The holiday hustle was done with a smile.

“We did it,” said Nylasha Scott.

Even with the one thing they didn’t check off their list, the turkey.

“I’m sure we will. There’s a lot of people across the street but hopefully we’ll find something,” said Rey Scott.

The store expected about a thousand people in total to pass through the doors before closing at 6 p.m.

