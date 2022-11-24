ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Cub Scouts deliver Thanksgiving fare to homebound in Delray Beach

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

It was a Thanksgiving dinner delivery that was truly a family affair.

For the past 15 years, the Calusa Cub Scout Pack 324 of Boca Raton has delivered meals to homebound residents in Delray Beach.

On Thursday, with the Cason Methodist Church as the staging ground, nearly a dozen scouts — both boys and girls — fanned out around town to deliver dinners to 66 families who are in need. Some were accompanied not only by moms and dads, but by grandparents who helped haul boxes of turkey dinners and pies.

“It encourages them to give back,” said David Silverstein, a 28-year U.S. Coast Guardsman from North Carolina who is visiting his grandson, Adrian. “All of these programs are phenomenal.”

Silverstein said he was a Cub Scout in Pennsylvania and in Maine. His father, who served in World War II, was also a scout. “The generations continue,” Silverstein said.

Camila Rivera was accompanied by her mother, Heidi, and grandfather, William.

“This is our fifth year,” Heidi Rivera said. “We’re really grateful for [the program] and the kids learn so much from it. This means a lot for them.”

A lift for CROS Ministries

The dinners are courtesy of CROS Ministries, a nonprofit that feeds the hungry in Palm Beach and Martin counties from its Caring Kitchen at the Methodist church. Since 1978, the ecumenical organization has provided food and meals in concert with other community groups to aid the most vulnerable in South Florida, said Shona Castillo, the kitchen’s program director.

In 2007 co-den leaders Heather Sadler and Debbie Smythe approached the group about deploying their young scouts to help deliver Thanksgiving dinners.

“They connected with us and asked, ‘how can we help?’” Castillo recalled.

It’s not an easy thing to do,” Smythe said. “One of the mottos is to ‘do a good turn daily.’ So this is when we give back to the community, teaching them some values, seeing those who are not as fortunate as we are. This is probably one of the favorite things I do.”

Since its first year, the delivery program has evolved from a rite of passage in community service for the Cub Scouts aged 5 to 10, to a tradition followed by many former members who return each year as adults to help the cause.

Castillo said it’s rare for children to do volunteer work for Caring Kitchen as it operates mainly during weekdays, when the scouts are in school.

Turkeys a tough get

Although the scouts have consistently made the Thanksgiving deliveries an annual feature of their activities, food acquisition is becoming more difficult, Castillo said.

“This is the first year I have had difficulty [obtaining] turkeys,” she said. “Last year, all of a sudden donors came through. This year I heard nothing. One gentleman said I’ll give you 50. Then the day he was going to deliver he said, I can only give you five.

“I scrambled and I was begging people for turkeys,” she said. “My last resort is to use our budget. Just as I was about to go purchase, a gentleman like an angel called and said can I give you turkeys?”

The donor, who remains anonymous, wrote a $1,000 check.

Pies were donated by the California-based Daniel Ross MMA Foundation, which provides kids with financial aid for wrestling and mixed martial arts programs.

“Angels appear everywhere,” she said. “You just never know. Just when we thought we wouldn’t have enough food, we had more than enough.’

By the end of the morning, all 66 families had received their dinners.

But for Castillo, the day did not conclude in Delray. Her next stop: A West Palm Beach hotel that provides temporary housing for homeless military veterans. The group received 37 dinners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.

Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Support the Sun Sentinel’s local and investigative journalism

As the editor in chief of the South Florida Sun Sentinel for the past four years, I have focused our newsroom on the most vital responsibility of a free press: Holding the powerful accountable to the people they govern. A local free press is essential to a healthy democracy. It’s as true now as 230 years ago when the First Amendment was ratified. Currently, our investigations team is shining a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida woman sues over Velveeta Shells & Cheese boxes’ claim of 3½-minute ‘ready’ time

When you want your microwaved shells and cheese, you don’t want to waste time fooling around. A apparently time-strapped Hialeah woman, Amanda Ramirez, says she wouldn’t have purchased Velveeta’s microwavable Shells & Cheese cups if she had known they would have taken longer to be ready than the 3½ minutes stated on the box. Ramirez is the lead plaintiff in a proposed federal class action ...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 adults, 1 juvenile, shot on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were injured Sunday in a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, and a third shooting victim, a juvenile girl, may also be connected to the highway altercation. About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, two people were shot after the Nissan Sentra in which they were riding was sideswiped by a white BMW, a Broward Sheriff’s Office report said. The gunfire occurred after the victims and the BMW ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Three sky-high towers on horizon for Fort Lauderdale - with a yacht valet

One day soon enough, two towers dubbed Raintree Riverwalk Residences will rise on the south bank of the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The developer behind that project has ambitious plans for the lot next door: Nautica Residences and Hotel, a sky-high three-tower project that would bring Asi Cymbal’s total investment in the neighborhood to $1 billion. Cymbal’s Nautica project calls ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman who died in double shooting near Fort Lauderdale bus terminal has been identified

The woman killed when she and a man were shot near the bus terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday has been identified. The woman, Dawn Unruh, 59, a transient resident of the City of Fort Lauderdale, was shot about 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Northwest First Avenue, across from the bus terminal, police said. She was taken to Broward General Hospital, where she died. The man was ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say

A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ten things we learned during Miami Hurricanes’ disappointing 2022 season

The Miami Hurricanes’ season came to a disappointing conclusion on Saturday as they suffered a blowout loss to Pittsburgh. UM started with high hopes, but Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach ended with a losing record and no postseason bowl appearance. Here are some of the top takeaways from the Hurricanes’ 2022 campaign: Rebuilding is tough Entering this season, there were high ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘If you don’t want to be here, farewell’: Hurricanes sophomore Kamren Kinchens delivers tough message to dispirited team

Miami’s coaches spoke to their despondent team following the Hurricanes’ season-ending 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh late Saturday night, and the room fell quiet. With no one else rising to speak to the team, sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens seized the moment to address his upset teammates before a potentially tumultuous offseason began. “If you don’t want to be here, farewell, good wishes to you, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes recruits show their enthusiasm despite disappointing season finale

With no bowl game to prepare for, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff’s biggest task in the next few weeks will be securing the prospects in their 2023 recruiting class. Despite the disappointing end to Miami’s 5-7 season, some of the recruits who have committed to the Hurricanes went on social media to show their excitement and support. “On that ‘01 Hurricanes mentality for ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ McDaniel believes Armstead will return this season, gives update on Jackson’s injury; Miami signs veteran tackle

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered updates on both his injured starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, Monday as his team shifts from the 30-15 win over the Houston Texans to preparing for the San Francisco 49ers. Armstead exited late in the first half with a pectoral strain, and Jackson late in the game with another ankle injury after he worked his way back from a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel doesn’t want 49ers week to be about him, but it inevitably will be

Mike McDaniel wanted a day before the narrative shifted from the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Houston Texans to the week ahead and facing his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. OK, a day has passed. Looking ahead, McDaniel will face his longtime mentor, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and the team in San Francisco, where McDaniel spent the past five seasons as an offensive assistant, rising to ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy