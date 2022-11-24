ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hstoday.us

CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Is Support for Mileage Tax in San Diego Running out of Gas?

SANDAG’s $165 billion regional transportation plan calls for more carpool lanes on the highway, a transit stop at the airport and a faster train from San Diego to Los Angeles. The money was supposed to come from three sales-tax hikes that voters would have to approve beginning in 2022,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations

Though much of the Sacramento bureaucratic blob was exposed as the simultaneously incompetent and corrupt menace it is during the pandemic, one agency stood apart by proving itself the most inept and cruel organization in the capitol – the Employment Development Department. Countless true tales of its heartlessness, rank...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy