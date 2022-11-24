Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
What Does Workday's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Workday Inc. WDAY moved lower by 7.65%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Workday has. According to the Workday's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 25, 2022, total debt is at $4.12 billion, with $2.97 billion in long-term debt and $1.15 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $2.49 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.64 billion.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Tesla Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Start Week Lower: Analyst Says 'Most Will Leave Just Before Buy Of A Lifetime'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading in the red on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrank 1.5% to $818.6 billion at 8:22 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Fantom (FTM) +7.9% $0.20. ApeCoin (APE) +8.1% $4.10. Chainlink (LINK) +5.7% $7.21...
Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest
Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 659.9K shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Says White-Collar Jobs Bubble 'Bursting Right Before Our Eyes'
“Big Short” fame investor and hedge fund manager Michael Burry has yet again sounded the alarm on white-collar jobs burgeoning unsustainably amid a falling market and fears of an economic recession. What Happened: Burry, early Monday (Sept. 26), tweeted that the "white collar employment bubble is bursting right before...
Follow The Ladies: These Stocks Cater To Women And Hit All-Time Highs As Stock Market Swoons
Every stock picker wants to find the next Apple Inc AAPL or Amazon.com Inc AMZN – sexy tech stocks with tremendous growth potential. But, this year, some of the most attractive stocks are the companies helping their customers feel more attractive. e.l.f Beauty ELF and Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA...
Tesla Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday following a report suggesting the company is working on a revamped Model 3 vehicle, which could reduce costs. What To Know: Tesla is in the process of rolling out an improved version of its Model 3, codenamed "Highland," per Reuters. The report,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 79 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Lucid Gr LCID. Baudax Bio BXRX was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ's stock moved significantly downwards, trading...
Dow Tumbles 450 Points; S&P 500 Falls 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading amid protests over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The Dow Jones dropped more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.33% to 33,890.37 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 11,046.69. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.50% to 3,965.61. Leading...
Dogecoin Consolidates Recent 50% Surge: Is The Crypto Preparing For Another Leap Higher?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was consolidating during Monday’s 24-hour trading session after surging over 50% between Nov. 21 and Sunday to reach a high of $0.107. The consolidation was taking place within an inside bar pattern, which saw Dogecoin trading down about 4% from the Sunday session’s closing price. An...
'I Love Investing In Markets In Which Other Investors Are Panicking': Former Hedge Fund Manager Shares Ethereum Trade Idea
Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson used a weekly email to subscribers to share a potential trade idea centered around Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency. What Happened: Tilson is a well-known voice covering the markets daily. The former hedge fund manager has made recent calls for investors to avoid Bed...
