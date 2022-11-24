Over the past three months, shares of Workday Inc. WDAY moved lower by 7.65%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Workday has. According to the Workday's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 25, 2022, total debt is at $4.12 billion, with $2.97 billion in long-term debt and $1.15 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $2.49 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.64 billion.

