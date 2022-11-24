Read full article on original website
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
Affidavit: Woman fired gun to let victims know 'she wasn't afraid to use it' in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Court documents released more information about the shooting that happened at the Glory Road parking garage in west El Paso over the weekend where one person was injured. The shooting happened at the parking garage on Glory Road on Sunday around 12:31 a.m. Sasha...
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
Police search for suspect that shot and injured one male outside eastside bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help in looking for a male suspect who shot and injured a man at an eastside bar Tuesday morning. According to the EPPD three men got into a fight at a bar located in the Airway Plaza on November 22.
El Paso man dies after crash on US Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County last week. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the single lane of highway 62/180.
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales ordered to appear in court twice this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court twice this week after she’s tried to stay out of the public eye for months. The hearing on Monday has to do with her recall trial and comes after hundreds of...
One person injured in rollover crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning, according to El Paso Fire dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound traffic on...
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
One person sent to hospital after rollover in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near I-10 and Sunland Park Drive. Emergency crews confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Police did close down two of the...
One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
Strong winds arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
Black Friday shoppers in El Paso say inflation is impacting their buying habits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
NM State football seeks NCAA waiver to become bowl eligible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University filed an appeal Monday with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to be play in a bowl game. Coach Jerry Kill and Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, discussed the waiver request to become bowl eligible during a news conference. The...
Residents of Mesilla voiced concerns about a cell tower proposal in historic district
MESILLA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Over 40 people attended the board of trustees meeting on Monday about the controversial proposal with Verizon to build a cell tower in their historic district. People said they were not in favor of the cellphone tower proposed to be built in the historic district...
