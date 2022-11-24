ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

KFOX 14

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash caused a rollover on north Zaragoza and Physicians Drive in East El Paso Saturday morning, according to El Paso Fire dispatch. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. According to El Paso Police Department Dispatch eastbound traffic on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney of El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson counties, Yvonne Rosales, announced her intent to resign from office on December 14. Rosales' move comes after accusations that led a petition to have her removed from office. Rosales submitted her letter of resignation to Governor Greg...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person sent to hospital after rollover in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash near I-10 and Sunland Park Drive. Emergency crews confirmed that one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Police did close down two of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dead following crash on Loop 375 at Midway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at Loop 375 and Midway westbound after a serious crash in the lower valley. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon. This was a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians, according to information from the El Paso Police Department. Police...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A Las Cruces drive-thru dispensary is now open 24 hours a day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson for High Horse Cannabis company told KFOX14 they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us that’s essentially the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER begins zero-fare trial period

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Strong winds arrive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An upper trough will bring in stronger winds today. Expect southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45mph. Winds will grow stronger this afternoon and into the evening. These winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon before they begin to relax, behind the cold...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NM State football seeks NCAA waiver to become bowl eligible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University filed an appeal Monday with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to be play in a bowl game. Coach Jerry Kill and Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, discussed the waiver request to become bowl eligible during a news conference. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM

