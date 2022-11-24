ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Mother and son serve fresh meals with food that would have gone to waste to local communities in need

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A mother and son are serving up a fresh idea. They are bringing meals into needy communities by using food that would have gone to waste. Cameron and his mother Ellen Macleish's meals are a big hit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center in Clearwater. Their non-profit "360 Eats" is giving away free meals from their "Sustain-A-Bowl" food truck.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most

TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Shriners kicks off Feztival of Trees

The public is invited to come see all the beautifully decorated Christmas trees this Saturday and Sunday. The festival of trees is a family event that is put on by Egypt Shriners with help from local sponsors that showcase decorated and themed Christmas trees that are raffled off at the end of the event.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Christmas tree shopping in full swing after Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. - Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest for Christmas tree shopping and local lots have spent the last few days preparing for the rush. This weekend saws were running non-stop cutting down Christmas Trees in South Tampa. "It's crazy. I mean, we don't have a lot of...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

More than 63,000 rode SunRunner in its first month of operation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - More than 63,000 people rode the SunRunner rapid bus service in its first month of operation from downtown St. Petersburg and the beach, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) said. "We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of people taking the SunRunner, and we couldn’t be happier with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
westorlandonews.com

Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History

Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

How to pick the perfect Christmas tree and keep it alive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With Christmas now under four weeks away, the rush is on to decorate and shop for a tree for your home. Part of many families holiday tradition is picking out a live tree each year. Dakota Carr of Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees said there are...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Completion of Tampa's mini roundabout signals change for pedestrian safety

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area ranks among the most dangerous for pedestrians. It's a distinction the city of Tampa hopes to reverse with its Vision Zero program. The program identifies problem areas and puts solutions in place to make roadways safer. The most recent project completed in the program is a mini roundabout at 46th Street and Linebaugh Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy