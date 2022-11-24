Read full article on original website
Mother and son serve fresh meals with food that would have gone to waste to local communities in need
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A mother and son are serving up a fresh idea. They are bringing meals into needy communities by using food that would have gone to waste. Cameron and his mother Ellen Macleish's meals are a big hit at the Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center in Clearwater. Their non-profit "360 Eats" is giving away free meals from their "Sustain-A-Bowl" food truck.
Trinity Café celebrates serving 2 million meals to those who need them most
TAMPA, Fla. - The holiday season often means family getting together for food and fellowship, but for those in our community with none of those, there's the Trinity Café. "Their days are rather chaotic, they don't know what they're doing from one moment to the next," admitted Daniel Graves. He's the Director of Culinary Operations at Trinity Café.
Outstanding educators in Hillsborough County get surprise visit from superintendent
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools is one of the state's largest school systems. With more than 200,000 students and 25,000 staff, there's a lot of talent to consider when it's time to name teacher of the year. This year, Superintendent of Schools Addison Davis surprised 13 educators with...
Displaced Hurricane Ian victim confined to wheelchair after accident
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian took away a Sarasota County woman's home and her normal way of life. While dealing with the stress of being displaced, a horrible accident confined her to a wheelchair. For two months, Jade Torres and her children have been staying in temporary housing. She relies...
Tampa Shriners kicks off Feztival of Trees
The public is invited to come see all the beautifully decorated Christmas trees this Saturday and Sunday. The festival of trees is a family event that is put on by Egypt Shriners with help from local sponsors that showcase decorated and themed Christmas trees that are raffled off at the end of the event.
Lithia neighborhood Christmas display is back
A local high-schooler is using the holiday cheer to give back to her community. A musical Christmas light display in the Fish Hawk neighborhood in Lithia is back.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Retired Polk County physician spends nine months in home country of Ukraine supporting military troops
LAKELAND, Fla. - A retired Polk County physician just got back to Lakeland after spending nine months in Ukraine, her home country, supporting military troops on the front line. Dr. Tanya Vasylenko, 76, was in her hometown of Motovilikha, just southwest of Kyiv, when Russia invaded the country. Instead of...
Christmas tree shopping in full swing after Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. - Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest for Christmas tree shopping and local lots have spent the last few days preparing for the rush. This weekend saws were running non-stop cutting down Christmas Trees in South Tampa. "It's crazy. I mean, we don't have a lot of...
More than 63,000 rode SunRunner in its first month of operation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - More than 63,000 people rode the SunRunner rapid bus service in its first month of operation from downtown St. Petersburg and the beach, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) said. "We’ve seen an unprecedented amount of people taking the SunRunner, and we couldn’t be happier with...
Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History
Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Dead fish line Siesta Beach as red tide impacts parts of Sarasota Bay
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - On Siesta Beach, a line of dead fish can be seen in the sand, signaling red tide is back in Sarasota County. For the last three weeks lifeguard stands have been flying yellow flags, warning of red tide, but now dead fish are appearing. "I think...
I-4, U.S. 1 in Florida Keys among most dangerous roads in America, report says
LAKELAND, Fla. - Car crashes can occur on any street, road, or highway in the U.S., but some are statistically more dangerous than others. So, as nearly 50 million Americans prepare to head home after Thanksgiving, it's important to know where you should take extra precautions to ensure you arrive safely.
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man actually diving into the Florida water to save the one thing you need for the occasion – an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne...
How to pick the perfect Christmas tree and keep it alive
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With Christmas now under four weeks away, the rush is on to decorate and shop for a tree for your home. Part of many families holiday tradition is picking out a live tree each year. Dakota Carr of Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees said there are...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Completion of Tampa's mini roundabout signals change for pedestrian safety
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area ranks among the most dangerous for pedestrians. It's a distinction the city of Tampa hopes to reverse with its Vision Zero program. The program identifies problem areas and puts solutions in place to make roadways safer. The most recent project completed in the program is a mini roundabout at 46th Street and Linebaugh Avenue.
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
