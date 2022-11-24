Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after domestic incident left woman battered
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
WISH-TV
Docs: Triple murder suspect awaiting trial arrested again after posting gun pics on Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage triple murder suspect has been arrested again after investigators said he posted pictures with guns on Snapchat. Caden Smith was just 16 years old when he was charged in Oct. 2021 for the murders of 22-year-old Michael James, 17-year-old Abdullah Mubarak, and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. Smith was charged as an adult but his attorney, Andrew Baldwin, was able to convince a judge that evidence collected in the case was the product of an invalid search warrant. As a result, Judge Jennifer Harrison allowed Smith to be released on GPS monitoring last month.
WNDU
Alleged arson accomplice in Elkhart County due in court Monday
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An alleged accomplice to eight barn fires set throughout Elkhart County last year is due in court Monday morning. Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of helping Joseph Hershberger, who was sentenced to...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
WNDU
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
YAHOO!
St. Joseph County officer arrested for driving police cruiser while allegedly drunk
SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the scene and arrest Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Judge rejects guilty plea agreement for alleged barn fire accomplice
Indiana judge rejects plea for alleged barn fire accomplice
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 49, suspected of OWI, driving without license after accident with train
An Elkhart man is in trouble with police after an accident with a train. The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. Leonel Jimenez Villeda, was later found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and to be operating...
WNDU
Two Michigan City men arrested for illegal possession of handguns
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michigan City men were arrested for illegally possessing handguns on Thursday, Nov. 24. According to the Michigan City Police Department, around 7:49 p.m. officer Brock Moore claims to have observed a person standing in the parking lot of Virk’s Discount Liquors on Michigan Boulevard - someone who he recognized as having an active arrest warrant. Moore went on to say he was able to identify the suspect as Julius Bowen, 19, from “prior law enforcement encounters.”
wtvbam.com
Three juvenile boys accused of setting abandoned Steuben County residence on fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says three juvenile boys were involved in allegedly starting a fire late Saturday afternoon in a residence that was vacant and appeared to be abandoned. The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 7800 block...
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
abc57.com
One killed in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on County Road 4 near County Road 109 on Saturday at 4:06 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that 44-year-old Michael Scott Grant was traveling East on County Road 4 in a 2009 Dodge Ram at...
WNDU
Elkhart man dies in crash
22 WSBT
5 year old killed in Elkhart crash
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on Carpenterson Road
Fox17
3 seriously hurt, pickup submerged in pond after Burr Oak Twp. crash
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
