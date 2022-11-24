Von Miller carted off, out with knee injury

DETROIT (WIVB) — Bills star edge rusher Von Miller was carted off the field and later ruled out with a knee injury for the rest of the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

While rushing Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter, it appeared Miller’s leg was twisted before he was rolled up on by an offensive lineman. He walked off the field under his own power before getting looked at for an extended period of time in the medical tent on the sideline.

Miller has been a force on Buffalo’s defensive line this season, earning the “closer” moniker and leading the team with eight sacks. This past offseason, the Bills signed Miller, 33, to a six-year, $120 million contract.

There is currently no official word on the severity of Miller’s injury.

Early reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggest that Miller has avoided a worst-case scenario.

