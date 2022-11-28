The Zara Cyber Monday deals have arrived but things are selling-out fast—these are the best pieces to shop while they're still in stock

The Zara Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer a chance to save up to 55% on trendy faux leather pants and puffer coats, dresses, sweaters, and more.

If you're looking to do some holiday shopping for the best Christmas gifts for her , or you just want to refresh your capsule wardrobe with some new pieces for A/W22, the Zara Cyber Monday sale is a great chance to stock up on chilly-weather essentials for less, offering discounts of a further 25% from the huge Black Friday reductions last week.

But don't delay - the best pieces are selling out fast and the sale will only last until the clock strikes 12. To help you shop, we've compiled the best discounts across styles below, as well as the pieces our fashion editor will be personally snapping up in the Zara Cyber Monday sale today. You (and your closet) will thank us later.

The best Zara Cyber Monday deals available in the US today

Our pick of the best Zara Cyber Monday sale pieces in the US

Zara Shiny Quilted Vest: $89.90 $49.99 | Zara

This Zara quilted vest isn't your typical cropped or waist-length vest, which automatically makes it unique and eye-catching. Elevate all your casual and dressy outfits with this winter knee-length shiny quilted vest.

This gorgeous vest is 40% off, but we recommend snapping on this offer before sizes run out. View Deal

Zara Fine-Waled Corduroy Shirt: $39.90 $22.99 | Zara

Anything in corduroy material automatically gets added to my shopping cart, and this Zara corduroy shirt is the cutest and is currently 40% off. This Zara shirt comes in three vibrant colors and in neutral cream, but if you're looking for what to wear on Christmas day, the dark green color option will be a perfect choice. View Deal

Zara Cable-Knit Jacket: $47.90 $27.99 | Zara

Add this cable-knit jacket to your capsule wardrobe and style it with many outfits. Whether it's with a skirt and tights, jeans, or trousers, this Zara Cable-Knit Jacket will be a great addition to your closet. Plus, it's 40% off. View Deal

Zara Basic Knit Scarf: $35.90 $17.99 | Zara

You can never go wrong with a knit scarf to keep you nice and warm during the brutal winter months. This Zara knit scarf is the perfect accessory to add to your winter wardrobe. It comes in four colors and is long enough to style and wrap in many ways. And the best part is, it comes with a 45% discount. View Deal

Zara Buckled Faux Leather Skirt: $45.90 $22.99 | Zara

Faux leather is a popular material this season, and this buckled Zara skirt 10x cuter because of it. Style it with your favorite sweater, tights, and boots for an edgy chic look.

We recommend adding this to your cart while it's under $25. View Deal

Zara Faux Leather Leggings: $39.90 $22.99 | Zara

Wear these faux leather leggings with the best cashmere sweater, or style them with your favorite hoodie and sneakers. Regardless of what you wear them with, they'll elevate any look. Add these to your cart while they're 40% off because we have a feeling they'll sell out fast. View Deal

Zara Ribbed Knit Sweater: $49.90 $27.99 | Zara

Be bold this winter with this bright green ribbed knit sweater. This Zara sweater is the perfect length and is fitted around the waist and looser at the top, making it an excellent top to wear with jeans or skirts. And if the neon green is too bold, it also comes in a pretty lilac purple. View Deal

Zara Midi Dress: $89.90 $39.99 | Zara

It's not every day you see a Zara piece on sale for 55% off, but thanks to the Zara Cyber Monday sale, you can save big on this gorgeous brown midi dress. Wear it with your favorite booties or heels and rock it all winter. View Deal

Zara Faux Fur Hooded Jacket : $79.90 $45.99 | Zara

This cozy faux fur hooded jacket will keep you warm and toasty this winter. It comes in a black and cream color, which will match any outfit. Grab this stylish winter jacket while it's 40% off. View Deal

The best Zara Cyber Monday deals available in the UK today

Our pick of the best Zara Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Zara Soft-Touch Knit Sweater: £29.99 £15.99 | Zara

This soft knit sweater is pretty-in-pink and on sale for 45% off, the two best reasons to add this Zara sweater to your cart this Cyber Monday. Style it with your favorite pair of jeans or a skirt for a cute and simple winter look. View Deal

Zara Full Length Trousers: £29.99 £15.99 | Zara

These gorgeous sea green colored trousers will be the pop of color to your outfits. Style it with a neutral color long-sleeve or a cozy sweater for a simple yet eye-catching outfit. These trousers are selling out quickly in other colors, so we highly advise adding these to your cart before it's too late and no longer on sale. View Deal

Zara Faux Leather Puffer Coat: £99.99 £55.99 | Zara

Cyber Monday is the best time to snag a winter coat from Zara, as there are further reductions of up to 25% from Black Friday last week. This faux leather puffer coat is worth adding to your cart because it's super cute and because there's a £44 discount attached. View Deal

Zara High-Rise Flare Trousers: £32.99 £17.99 | Zara

These fuchsia colored trousers will be a bright and fun piece to add to your winter wardrobe and the perfect pair of pants for a bold spring outfit. These Zara pants are on sale for less than £20, which is a steal for a pair of trousers. View Deal

Zara Floral Print Scarf: £22.99 £12.99 | Zara

This printed scarf will keep you warm while being a cute winter accessory to your outfits. Its neutral color will go well with any outfit, and its floral print will add a sudden pop. For only £12.99, you won't be able to pass this deal up. View Deal

Zara ZW The Dreed Flare Cropped Jeans: £32.99 £19.99 | Zara

You can never have too many jeans, especially when they're on sale for 35% off. Whether you want to wear it with a hoodie or a blazer, these high-rise light wash jeans will go with any blouse, sweater, and shirt in your closet. View Deal

Zara Shoulder Bag with Knots: £25.99 £15.99 | Zara

This lilac purple shoulder bag will go beautifully with any neutral color outfit. You can buy it now for only £15.99 and wear it all winter, spring, and summer long. View Deal

Zara Water-Repellent Puffer Gilet: £45.99 £22.99 | Zara

Layer this puffer vest over any jacket or under your winter coat for additional warmth. With an amazing price cut of 50% off, you won't be disappointed adding this vest to your Zara cart, and your pockets won't be dented too bad either. View Deal

Zara Basic Leggings: £22.99 £15.99 | Zara

Leggings are an essential wardrobe piece for any season. You can wear these Zara side-zip leggings with a hoodie, a leather jacket, or a button-up shirt. On sale for £15.99, you might want to grab these now because sizes are going fast. View Deal

Are the Zara Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday?

The Zara Black Friday 2022 sale was 30% off select items in the US and UK, and although Zara hasn't specifically released an official Cyber Monday sale, there are discounted prices up to 55% off Zara fashion pieces available today - so the Zara Cyber Monday sale prices are actually better than the deals we saw on Black Friday last week.

Can you return items bought in the Zara Cyber Monday sales?

All Zara Cyber Monday sale items are eligible for return until December 30. But, it's important to keep in mind that there is a $3.95 return fee for US orders via mail and a £1.95 return fee for UK returns via Royal Mail. However, Zara offers free returns in store across the world.