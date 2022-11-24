Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
The Capital Gallery introduces a Michael Haynes exhibit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is featuring Michael Haynes’ exhibit, “I’ll Be Home,” and is displaying paintings of landscapes and skyscapes. The collection of paintings depicts historical and modern settings. These are just some of the paintings in his collection that combine...
KFYR-TV
Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families. The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.
KFYR-TV
New business teeing off in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
KFYR-TV
Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9. Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring. “I know through different searches that...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many other programs early in the winter, Bismarck High hockey is still searching for what this season will look like. “Beginning of the season, you always have a lot of questions in your mind. Haven’t seen other teams quite yet and there are still a lot of questions of what we need to work on, and what we do well,” said Wes Carr, BHS hockey head coach.
KFYR-TV
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
