Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows
Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital with head wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 9:06 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai...
'Real tragic': 2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say
Video shows a thin layer of ice on the pond where the two boys fell in.
Man killed in Waukegan crash in north suburbs, police say
Police said the speed at which the car was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.
Bolingbrook Firefighters Rescue Driver After Car Ends Up in Lake
Firefighters in Bolingbrook rescued a woman who drove her car into a lake Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the Whalon Lake boat ramp. Multiple witnesses told NBC 5 they were at the lake when they saw a woman drive into the water. They then called 911 as the vehicle started to sink.
fox32chicago.com
Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
Two young brothers are dead after falling in an icy suburban pond
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the 4-year-old and 6-year-old that died after falling into an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
Toddler shot in stomach in south suburb
The toddler was inside a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen. He was in critical condition and airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery, police said.
WGNtv.com
Police find 11-year-old girl reported missing in Chicago
CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl is missing and was last seen in Lawndale. Mariah Acosta was last seen Friday near 16th and Drake. On Friday evening, police said Acosta has been located. Additional details haven’t been released.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
Two boys die after being pulled from pond in Palatine
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two boys died after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. A 4-year-old boy named Rosiah Brooks was then transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday.A 6-year-old boy named Romalice Brooks was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.Video from Chopper 2 showed a layer of ice over the water.Palatine police were investigating.A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the family of the boys.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
Man dies after being found shot in the face on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen Thursday night in Roseland. Police say around 9:18 p.m. a man was found laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 112th Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
Police: Man charged with murder in forest preserve shooting of 64-year-old; ‘ghost gun’ used
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old man has been accused of killing a 64-year-old at a south suburban forest preserve with a “ghost gun.”. On Tuesday at around 12:25 p.m., authorities responded to a shots fired call at the Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve. Police said they discovered...
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
