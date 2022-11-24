PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two boys died after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. A 4-year-old boy named Rosiah Brooks was then transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday.A 6-year-old boy named Romalice Brooks was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.Video from Chopper 2 showed a layer of ice over the water.Palatine police were investigating.A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the family of the boys.

PALATINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO