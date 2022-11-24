ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified

DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Two teens, 13 and 16, shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in car by an unknown individual on foot on the South Side Saturday evening. According to police reports, a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were sitting in a car parked on street at the 11300 block of South May Street around 5:50 p.m. when an unknown person approached them […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two boys die after being pulled from pond in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two boys died after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a pond in northwest suburban Palatine.Palatine police and firefighters responded to the pond on Panorama Drive around 3:30 p.m., for a report of a group of children who had fallen into the water.Firefighters pulled two boys from the water. They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. A 4-year-old boy named Rosiah Brooks was then transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. He was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday.A 6-year-old boy named Romalice Brooks was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday.Video from Chopper 2 showed a layer of ice over the water.Palatine police were investigating.A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the family of the boys.
PALATINE, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL

