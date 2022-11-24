Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Experts See Environmental Risk from China’s Small Island BRI Efforts
Berlin — Investments under China’s Belt and Road Initiative can pose environmental risks to small island nations already vulnerable to harm from climate change, an expert told VOA in late November. Despite contributing less to human-caused climate change, the islands are often at the front lines of the...
China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets
HONG KONG — (AP) — With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet.
Voice of America
Taiwan Votes in Local Elections Amid Tensions With China
TAIPEI — Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 20–26
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. In Pennsylvania, Afghan Refugees Celebrate First Thanksgiving. Judith Samkoff needed a bigger dinner table for Thanksgiving this year. The 65-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident helped resettle an Afghan...
Voice of America
Washington Expresses Support for China Protesters
White House — The White House Monday expressed support for peaceful protests popping up around China — but administration officials did not say whether Beijing should change the strict “zero-COVID” policies that drove the weekend demonstrations. More than a dozen street protests have shaken several Chinese...
Voice of America
Scientists Approve Terms for Largest, Smallest Measurements
An international group of scientists has expanded the metric terms used to express the largest and smallest measurements. The changes were decided at a recent meeting of the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures, which took place near Paris, France. The group sets international standards for scientific measurements. The...
Voice of America
Taiwan Elections Seen as a Warning to Ruling Party
The defeat suffered by Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Saturday's local elections is seen as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen and her party that voters are not happy with their governance on local issues. Analysts, though, say it is too soon to tell what consequences the loss...
Voice of America
Taiwan Opposition Wins Control of Taipei in Setback for President Tsai
TAIPEI — Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) won control of the Taipei mayorship on Saturday in a setback for President Tsai Ing-wen, who had framed the local elections as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councilors are...
Voice of America
Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs onto Field at World Cup
Lusail, qatar — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said, "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials chased the protester...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Tourism Struggling as COVID Measures Remain in Place
BANGKOK, THAILAND — Ongoing pandemic restrictions have failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, say experts, as the city struggles to regain its footing in the tourist industry. The city has long been regarded as an open destination for travelers from abroad, but with strictly enforced...
Voice of America
More Bison Returning to Native American Lands
Native American tribes are leading efforts to bring back bison across North America where they were once hunted to near extinction in the late 19th century. Tens of millions of bison, also known as American buffalo, once lived on the Great Plains of the United States and Canada. Many Native...
Voice of America
China Eases Some COVID Rules after Weekend Protests
Chinese officials have eased some COVID-19 rules after weekend protests demanded changes to the government’s “zero COVID” policy. The demonstrations, which began Friday, were reported in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities. Reuters news agency said there were no new protests on Monday. There was increased police presence in areas where the demonstrations took place.
Voice of America
Sharing the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers Proves Difficult
The countries of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran share parts of the Tigris and Euphrates river system. The famous rivers are among the world’s most vulnerable waterways. Water flow has fallen by 40 percent in the past 40 years as the four countries along their lengths seek to use the water for drinking, farming and industry.
Voice of America
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Voice of America
The Somali Diaspora and its Journey to Political Victories in the West
WASHINGTON — From refugees to elected office, 14 Somali Americans have won legislative seats across the U.S. this year. Some also have been elected to city councils, school boards and the boards of parks and recreation in their respective cities. The U.S. midterm elections have proved to be historic for Somalis, with more women elected to public offices than ever before.
Voice of America
Beyond Qatar: Migrant Workers Are Exploited in America, Too
New Orleans, Louisiana — The treatment of migrant workers has been highlighted during the World Cup in Qatar, where many temporary foreign workers reportedly died while building the event’s infrastructure. Advocates for immigrant workers in the U.S. note that abuses aren’t just happening overseas. “The fact of...
Voice of America
Residents Exiting Hong Kong Part With Precious Possessions
In the past three years, Hong Kong has witnessed the biggest wave of residents leaving the former British colony since it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. One man shared with VOA’s Cindy Sui the difficulties of leaving behind not only his beloved Hong Kong but his possessions.
Voice of America
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China
SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
Voice of America
Landslide Kills at Least 14 Attending Funeral in Cameroon Capital
Yaounde, Cameroon — A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said. "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Center region, said.
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
