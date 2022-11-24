Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Somalia Military Operation, Airstrikes Kill At Least 100 al-Shabab Militants
Washington — Somalia's army and allied clan militias have killed at least 100 al-Shabab fighters in an operation in the central Middle Shabelle region, the Information Ministry said Saturday, days after another 49 al-Shabab militants were killed in the southern part of the lower Shabelle region. “Our national army,...
Voice of America
Security Forces in Somalia End Al-Shabab Siege
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali police announced that the country's security forces ended a more than 20-hours-long al-Shabab siege on a popular hotel in the capital, Mogadishu. Police said they killed five militants while eight civilians were killed during the attack. In a press conference in Mogadishu on Monday evening,...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Storm Mogadishu Hotel
Al-Shabab militants have carried out a complex attack on a hotel located in a secure area not far from the presidential palace in Mogadishu and a prison run by the national intelligence agency, according to witnesses and police. “Tonight Khawarij group attacked a hotel in Bondhere district,” said a note...
Voice of America
Pakistan Taliban Announce Resumption of Nationwide Terror Attacks
Islamabad — An outlawed alliance of militant groups waging terrorism in Pakistan declared Monday that it had ordered fighters to resume nationwide attacks, ending an already shaky “unilateral cease-fire” with the government. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, said the decision to unleash...
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Police arrest 49 as they break up European drugs ‘super cartel’
Police in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency has said.Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8 and 19.The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe”.Over 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium,...
Voice of America
Landslide Kills at Least 14 Attending Funeral in Cameroon Capital
Yaounde, Cameroon — A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said. "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Center region, said.
Voice of America
Sudanese Activists Call for Protection of Women in Conflict Areas
Khartoum — Sudanese women protested outside U.N. offices in Khartoum on Sunday in conjunction with a campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). The protesters called for better protection of women and children in Sudan’s conflict areas and for justice and accountability. Sudan's head of combating violence against women admits GBV has increased in many parts of the country due to a lack of law enforcement.
Voice of America
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Voice of America
Cease-Fire Holding in Eastern DR Congo, Residents Say
Goma, DR Congo — The frontlines between government troops and M23 rebels remained calm in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday for a second day running, local residents told AFP, after a cease-fire came into force. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi attended a regional mini-summit in...
Voice of America
Pakistan Launches Polio Drive
Pakistan authorities said they are launching a five-day polio drive to eradicate the crippling disease from the country. Officials said 100,000 healthcare workers begin working Monday to vaccinate 13.5 million children under the age of five across 36 high risk districts, including Islamabad, the capital. “Our aim is to ensure...
Pakistan's new army chief takes charge of military
Pakistan's new military chief has taken command of the country's armed forces
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Rescue Workers Still Searching for Landslide Victims
Yaounde — Rescue workers in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, are searching for people believed trapped under a landslide that killed at least 14 people and injured scores more Sunday. The victims were attending a funeral when the landslide occurred. Civilians mourn as they join rescue workers in digging and...
Voice of America
Sharing the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers Proves Difficult
The countries of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran share parts of the Tigris and Euphrates river system. The famous rivers are among the world’s most vulnerable waterways. Water flow has fallen by 40 percent in the past 40 years as the four countries along their lengths seek to use the water for drinking, farming and industry.
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
Iran Releases Dissident, Soccer Star on Bail
Prominent Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi and former national soccer team player Voria Ghafouri have been released on bail, according to Iran state media Saturday. The two are among the dozens of prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers who have been arrested amid Iran’s crackdown on protests that were ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Voice of America
Iran's Players Face Conflicting Pressures Before World Cup Showdown with US
Washington — The Iranian men's football team takes on the United States in a pivotal World Cup match Tuesday, with Iran's players facing conflicting pressures on their behavior from their government and from Iranians supporting a nationwide protest movement. The Iranian and U.S. teams enter their final first round...
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistan PM Says Party to Quit Provincial Legislatures
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday that his party has decided to resign from several regional legislatures in the latest twist in months of political turmoil in the country. Khan made the unexpected political move while addressing tens of thousands of supporters of his...
