Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
A Couple Sent Their $750K House Payment To The Wrong Guy & He Went On A Huge Spending Spree
Would you do the right thing if you woke up one day and found hundreds of thousands of dollars in your bank account — or would you spend it all as fast as possible?. An Australian rapper has admitted to going with the latter option and blowing through roughly AU $750,000 of a couple's misdirected house payment, The Mirror reports.
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
intheknow.com
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
A man who found a lost check worth more than $4 million inside a bag of Haribo bag is disappointed with the company's reward.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Tyla
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0