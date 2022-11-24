ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Tyla

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy