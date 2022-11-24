After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO