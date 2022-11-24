ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM

Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory

After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season

Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Centre Daily

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Gobble, gobble. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving! With the holiday season upon us, it means that we are now approximately 150 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27-29, 2023. Here is a heaping of the latest first round projection.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fan Tweeted a criticism of Lamar Jackson on Twitter and tagged the Ravens quarterback. This person had 153 followers at the time so the Tweet would have quietly dissipated into the social media universe. However, Jackson aggressively responded to the Tweet, which has since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Giants Designate Three for Return from IR

The injury-depleted New York Giants should be getting back some much-needed help at positions where they have been depleted by injury. The team announced Monday that they have designated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), and defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) for return from the injured reserve list.
Centre Daily

Rams’ Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit

Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO

