Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Centre Daily
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed
This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan’s Highs, Kenny Pickett’s Lows Key to Colts’ Victory
After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Centre Daily
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Centre Daily
Darnell Mooney Lost to Bears for the Season
Whenever Justin Fields gets back from injury, he'll need to come up with a new favorite target. Darnell Mooney is lost for the season amid a rash of injuries to hit the team over the last two weeks, and especially Sunday in a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Mooney has to have ankle surgery and is going on injured reserve.
Centre Daily
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post Thanksgiving Extravaganza
Gobble, gobble. We hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving! With the holiday season upon us, it means that we are now approximately 150 days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27-29, 2023. Here is a heaping of the latest first round projection.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Brevin Allen, EDGE, Campbell Fighting Camels
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fan Tweeted a criticism of Lamar Jackson on Twitter and tagged the Ravens quarterback. This person had 153 followers at the time so the Tweet would have quietly dissipated into the social media universe. However, Jackson aggressively responded to the Tweet, which has since...
Centre Daily
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Centre Daily
Giants Designate Three for Return from IR
The injury-depleted New York Giants should be getting back some much-needed help at positions where they have been depleted by injury. The team announced Monday that they have designated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), and defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) for return from the injured reserve list.
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Shares Health Update on Bengals’ Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't play in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but was inactive. "Just ultimately, we thought that was the smartest decision," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You get a chance to get him...
Centre Daily
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Suggests He Took ‘Questionable Hits’ From Saints
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to his surgically repaired left knee during his team’s 13–0 victory over the Saints on Sunday, and the veteran later questioned the hit that left his knee sore. “Nah, I was...
Centre Daily
Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed. Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in...
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Centre Daily
Rams’ Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit
Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
Comments / 0