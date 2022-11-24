ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WOLF

Deer Hunting Season Kicks off in Pennsylvania

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Deer hunting season has officially begun in Pennsylvania, with many schools being closed on Monday, Pennsylvania hunters and their families could go out. In addition to hunting for meat, many do it for the sport, often saving the antlers or heads of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
PARK COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven years ago, Kenneth “Chip” Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Saturday Starts Snow Showers Followed by Windy Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We had a great warm-up over Thursday and Friday. Now comes the weather. Overnight clouds will start to fill in from the west and north tonight. Showers will start along the northwest borders Saturday morning at sunrise. Through the course of the day, snow showers will move southeast reaching Riverton and Casper in the afternoon hours. Near dusk, the leading edge of snow showers will reach Cheyenne and continue into Sunday morning. However, this snow event will leave the Capital City to Colorado before sunrise Sunday morning. In the storms wake snowfall totals will range from 2 to 3″ from Jackson Hole to Yellowstone, 1 to 2 inches in north-central Wyoming, and an inch or less in eastern Wyoming. Expect some road delays as snowfall will slicken road surfaces.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow showers to start Saturday

A quick blast of winter weather overnight tonight and lingering through early afternoon for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming will be the first storm to give us some travel concerns for the holiday weekend. Snow begins for the valley around 7am tomorrow morning along the I-15 corridor, and tracks quickly east, ending after a dusting to possible 1"+ for mountain ridges, and western Wyoming. Freezing conditions overnight from 18 in Jackson to 20's in the valley will create visibility hazards and slick roads early. We take a break from snow during the afternoon tomorrow and then have some cloudy, dreary conditions on Sunday - with the exception of snow/slush continuing for upper highland areas into Sunday morning, especially areas north of Rexburg and around Island Park, adding to any previous snow totals.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming’s U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I’m here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE

