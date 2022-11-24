Read full article on original website
WOLF
Deer Hunting Season Kicks off in Pennsylvania
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Deer hunting season has officially begun in Pennsylvania, with many schools being closed on Monday, Pennsylvania hunters and their families could go out. In addition to hunting for meat, many do it for the sport, often saving the antlers or heads of their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 28, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Tim Newton of Cody, Wyoming. Tim writes: “I went out to Beck Lake to catch the sunrise and it was spectacular. Coming back into town I got this! It looked like downtown Cody was on fire. Pretty crazy!”
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service posts winter weather advisories in Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming
PINE BLUFFS - A total of three to five inches of snow could be possible in Bridgeport, Sidney, Kimball, and Pine Bluffs, according to a winter weather advisory posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne Monday morning. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 2...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow expected in Wyoming: Up to 10 inches along I-80, 2 feet possible in the mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in Wyoming and is impacting travel in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to WYDOT. The Tetons, the Gros Ventres and southwest Yellowstone National Park can expect 10–16 inches by 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Northern Yellowstone can expect 4–8 inches.
cowboystatedaily.com
Before Moving To Wyoming, Couple Will Visit All 74 Libraries; Will Make Decision Based On Favorite
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Vern and Shireen Liebl are looking for their permanent home, and hope it’s in Wyoming. But a must-have for their next hometown is a good library. For the last three and a half months, the Liebls have been crisscrossing the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20
A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions. The post Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Miracle Hunt: Brain Cancer Survivor Bags Wyoming Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Eleven years ago, Kenneth “Chip” Madren was a robust, healthy 13-year-old who loved the outdoors in home state of Georgia. He was already an avid hunter looking forward to many seasons in the field, his father, Ken Madren told...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Satanic Tour Of Wyoming: Devils Tower, Devil’s Gate, Hell’s Half Acre And More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most recognizable geological features in the state of Wyoming is Devils Tower. But the iconic mountain and the nation’s first national monument is not the only location in the Cowboy State that gives a nod to the underworld.
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Saturday Starts Snow Showers Followed by Windy Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We had a great warm-up over Thursday and Friday. Now comes the weather. Overnight clouds will start to fill in from the west and north tonight. Showers will start along the northwest borders Saturday morning at sunrise. Through the course of the day, snow showers will move southeast reaching Riverton and Casper in the afternoon hours. Near dusk, the leading edge of snow showers will reach Cheyenne and continue into Sunday morning. However, this snow event will leave the Capital City to Colorado before sunrise Sunday morning. In the storms wake snowfall totals will range from 2 to 3″ from Jackson Hole to Yellowstone, 1 to 2 inches in north-central Wyoming, and an inch or less in eastern Wyoming. Expect some road delays as snowfall will slicken road surfaces.
KELOLAND TV
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers to start Saturday
A quick blast of winter weather overnight tonight and lingering through early afternoon for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming will be the first storm to give us some travel concerns for the holiday weekend. Snow begins for the valley around 7am tomorrow morning along the I-15 corridor, and tracks quickly east, ending after a dusting to possible 1"+ for mountain ridges, and western Wyoming. Freezing conditions overnight from 18 in Jackson to 20's in the valley will create visibility hazards and slick roads early. We take a break from snow during the afternoon tomorrow and then have some cloudy, dreary conditions on Sunday - with the exception of snow/slush continuing for upper highland areas into Sunday morning, especially areas north of Rexburg and around Island Park, adding to any previous snow totals.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Unsolicited Advice to Wyoming Democrats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As a young Republican, coming of age in Wyoming’s U. P. Corridor during the sixties and seventies, I’m here to testify that the Wyoming Democratic Party was once a force to be reckoned with. Back in the day, it produced political titans that left their bootprints all over the Cowboy State.
