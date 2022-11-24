CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We had a great warm-up over Thursday and Friday. Now comes the weather. Overnight clouds will start to fill in from the west and north tonight. Showers will start along the northwest borders Saturday morning at sunrise. Through the course of the day, snow showers will move southeast reaching Riverton and Casper in the afternoon hours. Near dusk, the leading edge of snow showers will reach Cheyenne and continue into Sunday morning. However, this snow event will leave the Capital City to Colorado before sunrise Sunday morning. In the storms wake snowfall totals will range from 2 to 3″ from Jackson Hole to Yellowstone, 1 to 2 inches in north-central Wyoming, and an inch or less in eastern Wyoming. Expect some road delays as snowfall will slicken road surfaces.

