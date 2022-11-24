Read full article on original website
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Canelo Álvarez Threatens Lionel Messi for Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico in Locker Room Video
In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
Alvaro Morata Clips in Spain's Opener vs. Germany in Second Half
Germany is on the brink of elimination. Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench in the 54th minute, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute for Spain with a silky outside-the-boot finish past Manuel Neuer. Jordi Alba, Spain’s left back, delivered the low cross past Thilo Kehrer as Morata cut...
Neymar, Brazil Praises Casemiro For Clutch Game-Winning Goal
A goal from the Brazilian midfielder in the 83rd minute vs. Switzerland helped secure the Seleçao a Group H victory and a spot into the 2022 World Cup knockout stage on Monday. Casemiro hit a perfectly executed strike past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the top right corner of...
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
