NBC New York

Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland

The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NBC New York

Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
NBC New York

Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC New York

VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
NBC New York

Alvaro Morata Clips in Spain's Opener vs. Germany in Second Half

Germany is on the brink of elimination. Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench in the 54th minute, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute for Spain with a silky outside-the-boot finish past Manuel Neuer. Jordi Alba, Spain’s left back, delivered the low cross past Thilo Kehrer as Morata cut...
NBC New York

Neymar, Brazil Praises Casemiro For Clutch Game-Winning Goal

A goal from the Brazilian midfielder in the 83rd minute vs. Switzerland helped secure the Seleçao a Group H victory and a spot into the 2022 World Cup knockout stage on Monday. Casemiro hit a perfectly executed strike past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer to the top right corner of...
NBC New York

How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...

