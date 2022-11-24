ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead.

According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix.

The driver has been identified as Jason Ellsworth, 47, from Corning, police say that Ellsworth was traveling southbound on SR-414 and lost control of the vehicle.

Police say that the vehicle left the west shoulder of the road and struck an earth embankment, causing it to overturn.

Ellsworth was transported to Schuyler Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

