Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: The ‘Ship Has Sailed
It was perfect fall weather for the final regular season game of the Iowa’s 2022 campaign and everything was set up perfectly for the home team. We already know the story: the Hawks suffered a bumpy start to the year and eventually hit what seemed like rock bottom after a blowout loss to Ohio State on October 22. Nearly a month later, Iowa had rattled off four straight wins and, thanks to a gritty win at Minnesota and an Illinois loss, sat comfortably in the drivers seat for the Big Ten West division title.
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Corn Nation
Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways
“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night. His sons are seven years old. Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday. The...
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Corn Nation
CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler
As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
Daily Nebraskan
Shelley’s overtime heroics help Nebraska women’s basketball overcome Mississippi State
Junior guard Jaz Shelley put on a show Saturday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Clasico. Even on a day where Nebraska had 22 turnovers to its opponent’s 10, they were able to overcome Mississippi State for a thrilling 73-65 overtime win on the back of Shelley, who matched her career-high of 32 points.
Volante
Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
KETV.com
Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
Corn Nation
Reaction to Nebraska Hiring Matt Rhule
There we have it. After months of wondering and plenty of speculation and rumors, Nebraska has hired their next head football coach. And in my opinion, Trev Alberts hit a grand slam with the hiring of Matt Rhule. Matt Rhule comes to Nebraska after a failed tenure with the Carolina...
KETV.com
How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem
Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
