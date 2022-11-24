ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions

Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
LINCOLN, NE
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Morning After: The ‘Ship Has Sailed

It was perfect fall weather for the final regular season game of the Iowa’s 2022 campaign and everything was set up perfectly for the home team. We already know the story: the Hawks suffered a bumpy start to the year and eventually hit what seemed like rock bottom after a blowout loss to Ohio State on October 22. Nearly a month later, Iowa had rattled off four straight wins and, thanks to a gritty win at Minnesota and an Illinois loss, sat comfortably in the drivers seat for the Big Ten West division title.
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler

As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
LINCOLN, NE
Volante

Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament

On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
VERMILLION, SD
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win

(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Reaction to Nebraska Hiring Matt Rhule

There we have it. After months of wondering and plenty of speculation and rumors, Nebraska has hired their next head football coach. And in my opinion, Trev Alberts hit a grand slam with the hiring of Matt Rhule. Matt Rhule comes to Nebraska after a failed tenure with the Carolina...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How a former college football coach solved Omaha's snow plow problem

Omaha Public Safety Training Center — The former college football coach in charge of recruiting and training Omaha snow plow drivers says you may notice streets plowed more efficiently this winter. After only having 42 of 96 jobs filled in late October of 2021, Jake Behrns says the city...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE

