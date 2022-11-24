Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
Kansas High School Football State Championships: Final score updates
EMPORIA, Kan. — Two schools near the Kansas City metro area played for state championships this weekend.
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
WIBW
Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification. Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
Kansas City brothers face charges in double homicide near 28th, Prospect
Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 20-year-old Marques Derrick Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Marquan D. Smith with two first-degree murder charges, three armed criminal action charges and an unlawful use of a weapon.
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Comments / 0