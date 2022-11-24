ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO

