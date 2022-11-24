ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
247Sports

Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win

HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL

Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On Garden State Parkway

A vehicle flipped resulting in injuries on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in the express lanes southbound south of Exit 124 in Sayreville, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. New Jersey State Police were not immediately available...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto

A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Virginia woman charged with Hoboken assault

A Virginia woman was arrested Saturday evening on assault and weapons possession charges after a dispute with another woman in Hoboken, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Second and Harrison streets on the report of a dispute and charged Lucinda Borque, 31, with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. She was processed and taken to Hudson County jail.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting, Winterfest, kids’ party

The holiday season gets into full swing this week in North Bergen with three events, including the township Winterfest. North Bergen’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in James J. Braddock North Hudson Park, near the park entrance at Palisade and Woodcliff avenues. The event will include free hot chocolate and snacks, plus holiday carols.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

