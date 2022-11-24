ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: BCWCA’s All-Bergen County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area

TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting, Winterfest, kids’ party

The holiday season gets into full swing this week in North Bergen with three events, including the township Winterfest. North Bergen’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in James J. Braddock North Hudson Park, near the park entrance at Palisade and Woodcliff avenues. The event will include free hot chocolate and snacks, plus holiday carols.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars

Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater

Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL

Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Fire Closes Jersey Shore Highway (DEVELOPING)

A vehicle fire closed Route 88 in Brick Township on Monday, Nov. 28. All lanes were closed at about 11 a.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The incident was near Route 40 (Olden Street) in Brick, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Ocean...
BRICK, NJ
