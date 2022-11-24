Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos EleganteSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
NFL insider praises Eagles, Jets for ‘great performances’ in big Week 12 wins
Sunday was a good day to be a football fan in the state of New Jersey. Those in North Jersey were treated to a rain-soaked 31-10 win by the New York Jets, with backup quarterback Mike White leading the team to victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. BUY...
Eagles have 2 players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting | Who are they?
We have reached the time of year when the discussion about who should be in the Pro Bowl begins, and the Eagles will have several players who will be heavily discussed to attend the Feb. 5, 2023 event. Based on the latest Pro Bowl vote tallies released by the NFL Monday, the Eagles have two players leading their positions as starters.
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Panthers? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Jets get back on track with 31-10 blowout over Bears | How Mike White gave them exactly what they needed
The chants started in the second quarter, reverberating through MetLife Stadium as the Jets began to build an insurmountable lead over the Bears. They continued in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand. Mike White … Mike White … Mike White …. Except for this time,...
Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL: $1,250 first bet insurance for Week 12 games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 12 of the NFL season and a Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL offers first bet insurance for every game on the Sunday...
Giants’ Nick Gates, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons get chippy about playing dirty
On Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants, 28-20. In the last minute of the game, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Giants center Nick Gates. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And now both players are speaking up about the situation.
Ex-Jets coach: No one’s worried about Zach Wilson because Mike White could be the real deal
Zach Wilson watched the his team secure the Week 12 win from the sidelines on Sunday. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 12 slate caps off with Steelers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football and you can get a +3000 odds boost...
Rutgers in NFL, Week 12: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards break TD droughts
Two former Rutgers running backs broke long scoring droughts on Sunday. Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie Isiah Pacheco built on back-to-back career days in the past two weeks by scoring the second touchdown of his career on Sunday, helping lead his team to 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Colts? (11/28/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 12 AFC football game on Monday, November 28, 2022 (11/28/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
What channel is Green Bay Packers game today vs. Eagles? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in an NFL Week 12 Sunday night NFC matchup on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Giants have obvious need for a receiver, but they should pass on Odell Beckham Jr.
Even before Odell “Rip Van” Beckham Jr. allegedly did not wake up to fasten his seat belt Sunday on the runway at Miami International Airport, the list of reasons for the Giants not to sign the 30-year-old wide receiver was long. And, believe it or not, most of...
Jets’ Garrett Wilson shows his value as playmaker, leader in win over Bears
Garrett Wilson stood in the Jets locker room at MetLife Stadium late Sunday afternoon and smiled. It was a stark contrast to the scene that played out a week earlier in Foxborough, when the Jets offense gained only two yards in the second half of a devastating loss to the Patriots with since-benched quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm.
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0