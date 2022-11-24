Read full article on original website
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Aaron Judge to Yankees? 9 signs that N.Y. could be his preferred destination
It reads like a made-for-TV movie, and it might very well be Aaron Judge’s real life. Small-town kid goes to New York City, becomes a star, gets paid to go back home and lives happily ever after. Want to bet on MLB?. Yet, it just doesn’t feel like the...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
NFL insider praises Eagles, Jets for ‘great performances’ in big Week 12 wins
Sunday was a good day to be a football fan in the state of New Jersey. Those in North Jersey were treated to a rain-soaked 31-10 win by the New York Jets, with backup quarterback Mike White leading the team to victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. BUY...
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Panthers? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Big 12 Championship tickets: The cheapest tickets available for TCU vs. Kansas State football game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Kansas State Wildcats meet the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 (12/3/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the Kansas State vs. TCU game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. The game, which starts at 12 p.m. ET, can be seen on ABC.
Odell Beckham escorted off flight after alleged unruly behavior | Here’s what happened (UPDATE)
UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.: American Airlines issued this statement to NJ Advance Media about Sunday’s Odell Beckham Jr. incident — on a flight that was scheduled to depart at 9:01 a.m. American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before...
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Jets get back on track with 31-10 blowout over Bears | How Mike White gave them exactly what they needed
The chants started in the second quarter, reverberating through MetLife Stadium as the Jets began to build an insurmountable lead over the Bears. They continued in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand. Mike White … Mike White … Mike White …. Except for this time,...
Eagles have 2 players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting | Who are they?
We have reached the time of year when the discussion about who should be in the Pro Bowl begins, and the Eagles will have several players who will be heavily discussed to attend the Feb. 5, 2023 event. Based on the latest Pro Bowl vote tallies released by the NFL Monday, the Eagles have two players leading their positions as starters.
What channel is Baltimore Ravens game today vs. Jaguars? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in a Week 12 NFL AFC football game on Sunday, November 27, 2022 (11/27/2022) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Ex-Jets coach: No one’s worried about Zach Wilson because Mike White could be the real deal
Zach Wilson watched the his team secure the Week 12 win from the sidelines on Sunday. The New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10 , behind quarterback Mike White, who sparked the Jets (7-4) to a season-high 466 yards in the rain, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards while running the offense efficiently and effectively.
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Colts? (11/28/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 12 AFC football game on Monday, November 28, 2022 (11/28/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
