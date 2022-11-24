New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys FREE LIVE STREAM (11/24/22): Watch NFL Thanksgiving Week 12 online | Time, TV, channel, odds

PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO