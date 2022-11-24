Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Field Hockey: BCWCA’s All-Bergen County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Reviewing Rutgers’ 2022 season, previewing pivotal offseason for Greg Schiano (PODCAST)
A down season ends for Rutgers, while a pivotal offseason begins. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) fell to suffered a 37-0 loss to Maryland in their season finale on Saturday, marking their eighth defeat in nine games to conclude the campaign. The game was a microcosm of the issues that plagued Rutgers throughout the season — an inept offense in every facet and a good defense that eventually breaks down without support — and demonstrated some areas the Scarlet Knights need to attack in the transfer portal this offseason.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL
Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell
Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Giants have obvious need for a receiver, but they should pass on Odell Beckham Jr.
Even before Odell “Rip Van” Beckham Jr. allegedly did not wake up to fasten his seat belt Sunday on the runway at Miami International Airport, the list of reasons for the Giants not to sign the 30-year-old wide receiver was long. And, believe it or not, most of...
Immaculate Heart is the Girls Volleyball Team of the Year, 2022-23
The 2022 season for Immaculate Heart was all about returning to their dominant ways. Falling to Bogota in the Bergen County quarterfinals last year, followed by a defeat in the Non-Public A championship against Paul VI, IHA had their eyes set on returning to the top.
Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022
NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
Greg Schiano report card: Rutgers coach doesn’t make the grade in ugly Year 3
Greg Schiano often says that rebuilding a college football program is “never linear,” and each time he does, he’ll uses his arm to make an up-and-down motion to illustrate that point. “It’s always that little bit of that mountain range until you really get all the pieces...
Ranking of Cody Bellinger’s best fits includes Mets
The New York Mets may need to go shopping for an outfielder. Billy Eppler may be particularly on the lookout for a lefty bat that can also man the outfield given that he could lose free agent Brandon Nimmo this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cody...
Yankees, Mets top pitching target meeting with NL contender
It’s no surprise that there’s competition for Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old right-hander is back on the open market after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series and earning the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And now, the Los...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano offers self-reflection as part of timeline for new offensive coordinator
Immediately following its dreadful offensive performance in its season finale against Maryland on Saturday, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked about a timeline for addressing his offensive coordinator position. Instead of a timeline, he offered self-reflection.
Do Mets prefer Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander in free agency?
Steve Cohen has to decide how he wants to spend his money. The New York Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are focusing on starting pitching this offseason, being that Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract after the World Series. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Mets want to re-sign ex-Yankees reliever
Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide.
