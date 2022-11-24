ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: BCWCA’s All-Bergen County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by members of the BCWCA, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Coach of the Year: Jessica Rickerhauser, River Dell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Reviewing Rutgers’ 2022 season, previewing pivotal offseason for Greg Schiano (PODCAST)

A down season ends for Rutgers, while a pivotal offseason begins. The Scarlet Knights (4-8, 1-8) fell to suffered a 37-0 loss to Maryland in their season finale on Saturday, marking their eighth defeat in nine games to conclude the campaign. The game was a microcosm of the issues that plagued Rutgers throughout the season — an inept offense in every facet and a good defense that eventually breaks down without support — and demonstrated some areas the Scarlet Knights need to attack in the transfer portal this offseason.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL

Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell

Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ranking of Cody Bellinger’s best fits includes Mets

The New York Mets may need to go shopping for an outfielder. Billy Eppler may be particularly on the lookout for a lefty bat that can also man the outfield given that he could lose free agent Brandon Nimmo this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cody...
NJ.com

Yankees, Mets top pitching target meeting with NL contender

It’s no surprise that there’s competition for Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old right-hander is back on the open market after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series and earning the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And now, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Mets want to re-sign ex-Yankees reliever

Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

