Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO