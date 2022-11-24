Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team battles Passaic County Tech in Group 5 state final
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team battled Passaic County Tech in the Group 5 state championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Franklin High School. West Orange lost, 21-7, to finish an 8-4 season. This is the first year for public group state championship games. The current playoff format began in 1974.
Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022
NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
Immaculate Heart is the Girls Volleyball Team of the Year, 2022-23
The 2022 season for Immaculate Heart was all about returning to their dominant ways. Falling to Bogota in the Bergen County quarterfinals last year, followed by a defeat in the Non-Public A championship against Paul VI, IHA had their eyes set on returning to the top.
Football Top 20 for Nov. 27: Bergen Catholic leaves no doubt with overpowering win
From the top of the New Jersey high school football mountain came the message that couldn’t have been more clear had it come from the burning bush. In clear channel, Quadraphonic, Dolby stereo, Bergen Catholic delivered the message heard from Montague to Cape May Point: We are No. 1!
Seton Hall lands 1st Class of 2023 commit in guard Isaiah Watts
Seton Hall landed its first commit in the Class of 2023 when South Kent (Conn.) combo guard Isaiah Watts committed on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Seattle native said he also considered Missouri and UC Irvine. He also held offers from Charlotte, Fordham and George Washington.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL
Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million
HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
roi-nj.com
$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
Graffiti tribute in progress for Tame One, N.J. rapper and artist
Graffiti artists are gathering in Newark this weekend to remember Tame One. Tame, the Newark rapper and graffiti artist born Rahem Brown, was 52 when he died earlier this month. He rose to fame alongside El Da Sensei as a member of hip-hop group the Artifacts in the early ’90s....
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
stevensducks.com
Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Mediterranean Villa With Backyard Oasis In Ridgewood Going For $2.49M
A Bergen County Mediterranean villa is on the market for only the second time in the last half-century. Better known as Ridgewood's Wilsey house built in 1912, the Phelps Road is listed at $2.945 million and boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms. "The current owners have lovingly renovated in the...
North Bergen kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting, Winterfest, kids’ party
The holiday season gets into full swing this week in North Bergen with three events, including the township Winterfest. North Bergen’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in James J. Braddock North Hudson Park, near the park entrance at Palisade and Woodcliff avenues. The event will include free hot chocolate and snacks, plus holiday carols.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
