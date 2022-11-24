ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL

Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins jackpot of nearly $1 million

HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State! A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials. The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, […]
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

$500M Crossings at Brick Church Station project breaks ground in East Orange

Triangle Equities along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer Incline Capital, held a formal groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the development of the Crossings at Brick Church Station, the largest-ever real estate community in East Orange. Located at 533 Main St., the transit-oriented mixed-use development...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
stevensducks.com

Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win

HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen kicks off holiday season with tree-lighting, Winterfest, kids’ party

The holiday season gets into full swing this week in North Bergen with three events, including the township Winterfest. North Bergen’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in James J. Braddock North Hudson Park, near the park entrance at Palisade and Woodcliff avenues. The event will include free hot chocolate and snacks, plus holiday carols.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store

A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy