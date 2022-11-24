ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022

NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell

Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions

A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’

PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. restaurant to become Mr. Beast Burger ghost kitchen

MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant led by a famous YouTuber, is coming to another New Jersey eatery. Blend on Main, located at 152 Main St. in Manasquan, will soon become a ghost kitchen for MrBeast Burger. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast — a popular Youtube personality with over 100...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy