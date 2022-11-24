Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO