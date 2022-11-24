Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: All-Middlesex County Team, 2022
NOTE: The team and honors are selected by coaches from Middlesex County, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Player of the Year: Samantha Arnold, East Brunswick. Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Vaughan, Old Bridge. Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Davis, South Plainfield. Coach of the Year: Brittany Fuentes,...
St. Joseph (Hamm.) stays in house as Ron Dorsey replaces legendary coach Paul Sacco
St. Joseph (Hamm.) wasted no time in naming its new football coach. Less than a week after legendary coach Paul Sacco directed the Wildcats for the last time, the school announced Monday that Ron Dorsey will take over the program effective immediately. Dorsey, a 1997 Hammonton graduate, served under Sacco...
N.J. man crushing ‘Jeopardy!’ hits milestone after 16th straight win
Another night, another dominant win for Cris Pannullo on “Jeopardy!”. The New Jersey native won again Monday, bringing his total winnings to $566,344 and putting him in the top five all-time for regular-season gameplay. Pannullo, a former professional poker player and customer service operations manager from Ocean City, is...
Rutgers-Maryland film review: The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season in a nutshell
Rutgers’ final game of the 2022 season felt like a recap of the entire campaign. The Scarlet Knights’ shutout, blowout, 37-0 loss to Maryland in College Park on Saturday was a culmination of the fatal flaws and flashes of hope that followed them all fall. The offense was dreadful, the defense hung on until it couldn’t and the special teams — at times elite, at others not so much — evened out in its quietest day of the year.
Rutgers football offseason tracker: Monitoring transfer portal departures/arrivals, senior decisions
A pivotal offseason is underway in Piscataway. Rutgers’ 2022 season concluded Saturday with a 37-0 loss to Maryland, making way for an offseason that has the potential to feature unprecedented player movement across college football. The Scarlet Knights are unlikely to be an exception to that rule, a reality that head coach Greg Schiano is well aware of.
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL insider praises Eagles, Jets for ‘great performances’ in big Week 12 wins
Sunday was a good day to be a football fan in the state of New Jersey. Those in North Jersey were treated to a rain-soaked 31-10 win by the New York Jets, with backup quarterback Mike White leading the team to victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. BUY...
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Eagles have 2 players leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting | Who are they?
We have reached the time of year when the discussion about who should be in the Pro Bowl begins, and the Eagles will have several players who will be heavily discussed to attend the Feb. 5, 2023 event. Based on the latest Pro Bowl vote tallies released by the NFL Monday, the Eagles have two players leading their positions as starters.
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano offers self-reflection as part of timeline for new offensive coordinator
Immediately following its dreadful offensive performance in its season finale against Maryland on Saturday, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was asked about a timeline for addressing his offensive coordinator position. Instead of a timeline, he offered self-reflection.
N.J. restaurant to become Mr. Beast Burger ghost kitchen
MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant led by a famous YouTuber, is coming to another New Jersey eatery. Blend on Main, located at 152 Main St. in Manasquan, will soon become a ghost kitchen for MrBeast Burger. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast — a popular Youtube personality with over 100...
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
