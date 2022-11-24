APD officer wounds suspect while making arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. ( WNTZ ) – An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest.

APD received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old male of Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and arrest the suspect the officer discharged their weapon, wounding the suspect. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

As this is an officer-involved shooting, Police Chief Ronney Howard has contacted Louisiana State Police and requested that they investigate the incident.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.