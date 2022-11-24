ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hill, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire

A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
CATOOSA, OK
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KTUL

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
PEA RIDGE, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation receives national Indian Health Service awards

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Health Services was recently honored as the recipient of two national Indian Health Service awards, including the Pandemic Heroism Award for its COVID-19 Task Force and the Director’s Customer Service Award for the tribe’s efforts through the Pandemic Vaccine Task Force. Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Woman Killed In Craig County Crash

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance

BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
BARLING, AR
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK

