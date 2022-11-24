Read full article on original website
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire
A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa. One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters. Red Cross has...
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Muskogee family forced to seek RSV treatment in Kansas for infant’s RSV case
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee mother said it took five hospital visits and nearly a month in the hospital to get her baby the help he needed to treat RSV. The mother said her infant son fought for his life and struggled to breath at times, but is thankfully home now.
KTUL
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
KHBS
Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation receives national Indian Health Service awards
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Health Services was recently honored as the recipient of two national Indian Health Service awards, including the Pandemic Heroism Award for its COVID-19 Task Force and the Director’s Customer Service Award for the tribe’s efforts through the Pandemic Vaccine Task Force. Cherokee Nation...
News On 6
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
KOKI FOX 23
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man was struck and killed by a car while he was loading another car onto a wrecker in Wagoner County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird, Okla. was traveling southbound on US-69, a mile south of County...
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
OHP confirm that a pickup truck flew off the Creek Turnpike and plunged into a Jenks house
JENKS, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed that the driver in a pickup truck perished after his vehicle left the Creek Turnpike, just west of Highway 75 and fell into a house. Jenks Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the Southern Reserves...
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
KHBS
Law enforcement releases new details in 14-year-old girl's disappearance
BARLING, Ark. — A 14-year-old Barling girl who went missing on her way to a babysitting job Monday afternoon was found by a neighbor the next morning, according to Philip Pevehouse, with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. Police declined to publicly say what may have happened. "I think we...
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
