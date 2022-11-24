ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Center Square

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows concerning signs with more Ohioans unemployed and fewer Ohioans looking for work,” said S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program

The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE

